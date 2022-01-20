3 Dragon Ball characters who Goku can't stand (and 3 who can't stand him)

The Dragon Ball protagonist Goku is an all-around friendly guy. Goku generally has a friendly demeanor and spares many of his enemies. However, there will always be people that even the most polite folks can't tolerate.

This article will cover three Dragon Ball characters who Goku is not fond of, and three characters who feel the same way about him.

Three Dragon Ball characters that get on Goku's nerves

1) Dr. Gero

Dr. Gero (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the main antagonists of young Goku's adventures in Dragon Ball is the villainous Dr. Gero. Although the Red Ribbon Army scientist is a shadow puppeteer during Goku's youth, he knows his name well.

Goku fought to destroy the evil Red Ribbon Army, and he was shocked to find out that Dr. Gero was alive and had converted himself into an android. Countless innocent people were harmed by the Red Ribbon forces, so Goku cannot forgive any one of their members.

2) Cell

Perfect Cell (Image via Toei Animation)

The greatest threat that the Earth had seen up until Majin Buu was Perfect Cell. This fiend threatened to destroy the Earth if the Z Fighters failed to appear at the Cell Games.

The only way to save the planet would be to defeat the nearly-invincible being. Anyone who threatens Goku's adoptive home planet will be held accountable.

3) Goku Black

Goku Black (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku Black is the main antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga of Dragon Ball Super. In Universe six, Zamasu gathered the Dragon Balls and switched bodies with Goku. Regardless of what timeline or reality someone is from, knowing that they stole your body would be infuriating. Even worse is the fact that once Zamasu acquired Goku's body, he committed many atrocities and sought to wipe out all mortal beings. His unforgivable actions and evil intentions earned Goku Black the hatred of Son Goku.

Three Dragon Ball characters that hate Goku

While it is unusual for the cheerful Saiyan to hate someone, it's quite common for his enemies to despise him. Owning such admirable strength and possessing a firm moral compass puts Goku on the bad side of many other powerful beings.

1) Vegeta

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

The Prince of the Saiyans flaunts and brags his way through the majority of his first encounter with Goku. In disbelief that he was bested by another Saiyan, let alone one raised on Earth, Vegeta swears to defeat Goku himself.

Even when coming to his aid later in the series, Vegeta claims that nobody else apart from him is allowed to destroy the Dragon Ball protagonist.

2) Frieza

Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

Once believed to be the most powerful being in the universe, Frieza can't stand the idea that Goku's strength is greater than his own. Frieza wiped out the entirety of the Saiyan bloodline in fear that one would eventually surpass him in power.

This antagonist is initially amused with Goku and enjoys their fight. However, once Goku turns Super Saiyan, Frieza becomes concerned and enraged. As the battle drags on and it becomes clear that Goku is the stronger warrior, Frieza loses his composure.

3) Broly

Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

Broly is under the control of his father through the use of his headband. Goku's appearance unhinges Broly's rage. The legendary Super Saiyan's warrior blood reacts to the powerful Saiyan in front of him. After being mentally chained by his father for so long, Broly's Saiyan instincts take over, and he can't help but direct his fury at the Dragon Ball protagonist.

