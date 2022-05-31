Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero storyline allegedly leaks ahead of time

Late last night, Twitter user @kamisamaexp tweeted out what they claim to be spoilers for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. While these spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero aren’t totally corroborated by other leakers, one credible leaker has acknowledged a part of the spoilers and expanded on it.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is one of the most highly anticipated projects of the anime industry for the year 2022. With the film’s release date is less than two weeks away as of this article’s writing, it’s around this time spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero would begin leaking.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what @kamisamaexp claims to be the spoilers for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers possibly here, unconfirmed by other sources

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers

As mentioned above, Twitter user @kamisamaexp has allegedly leaked spoilers for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. While the veracity of these spoilers isn’t 100% confirmed, reputable Dragon Ball leaker @DbsHype seems to have corroborated one specific section of @kamisamaexp’s spoilers.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [1]

Os spoilers divulgados serão relacionados a estruturação do filme. Tirarei todo critério interpretativo.

1) O filme começa com Dr. Hedo. Relacionado a sua jornada como "herói".

2) Piccolo e Pan são introduzidos no filme.

Na sequência, os Gamma são introduzidos. SPOILER [1]Os spoilers divulgados serão relacionados a estruturação do filme. Tirarei todo critério interpretativo.1) O filme começa com Dr. Hedo. Relacionado a sua jornada como "herói".2) Piccolo e Pan são introduzidos no filme.Na sequência, os Gamma são introduzidos.

@kamisamaexp (Kami) begins by emphasizing that all “interpretive criteria” of the film will be removed from his spoilers, saying that they’ll be related to the film’s structure strictly. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero apparently opens with Dr. Hedo, and his journey as a hero is mentioned at this juncture.. Piccolo and Pan are then introduced, followed by Gamma 1 and 2.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [2]

Os Gamma são introduzidos junto com a introdução da Red Ribbon (meio que óbvio isso).

Na sequência seguinte, o Planeta Beerus é apresentado. Ou seja, todos que estão lá. SPOILER [2]Os Gamma são introduzidos junto com a introdução da Red Ribbon (meio que óbvio isso).Na sequência seguinte, o Planeta Beerus é apresentado. Ou seja, todos que estão lá.

The second spoiler tweet from Kami expands on the lattermost point, explicating that the Red Ribbon Army are introduced alongside the Gamma androids. The sequence after this apparently jumps to Planet Beerus, where everyone there is introduced. Based on trailers thus far, this seems to be Broly, Cheelai, Lemo, Beerus, Whis, Goku, and Vegeta.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [3]

Beerus e Cheelai possuem uma interação em destaque no filme! SPOILER [3]Beerus e Cheelai possuem uma interação em destaque no filme!

The third spoiler tweet briefly and solely states that “Beerus and Cheelai have a featured interaction in the movie,” which @DbsHype corroborates and expands on. Apparently, he calls her cute, and offers for her to stay on his planet as long as she likes.

Hype @DbsHype #SuperHeroSpoilers

Track No. 16: “Beerus & Cheelai”



I guess it’s out there, so I’ll give a little more detail on this, we’ll see Beerus call her “Kawaiinaa”, as in “Oh, cute” and not only this, we’ll see him even offer Cheelai to stay there for as long as she likes, lol. Track No. 16: “Beerus & Cheelai”I guess it’s out there, so I’ll give a little more detail on this, we’ll see Beerus call her “Kawaiinaa”, as in “Oh, cute” and not only this, we’ll see him even offer Cheelai to stay there for as long as she likes, lol. #SuperHeroSpoilersTrack No. 16: “Beerus & Cheelai”I guess it’s out there, so I’ll give a little more detail on this, we’ll see Beerus call her “Kawaiinaa”, as in “Oh, cute” and not only this, we’ll see him even offer Cheelai to stay there for as long as she likes, lol. https://t.co/Uv7Zsre6pX

@DbsHype ties his explanation of this interaction to the recently revealed official soundtrack. One of the tracks is titled "Beerus & Cheelai," which explains his remark about the interaction. However, it’s more likely than not that @DbsHype was referencing Kami’s leaks more so than the soundtrack.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [4]

Ao que parece, o desejo de Shenlong não terá relação com o final do filme. Ele ocorrerá na estrutura da primeira hora do mesmo. SPOILER [4]Ao que parece, o desejo de Shenlong não terá relação com o final do filme. Ele ocorrerá na estrutura da primeira hora do mesmo.

Going back to Kami’s string of spoilers, they then assert that Shenron is seen making a wish which “will have nothing to do with the film’s ending.” They further back this claim by arguing that the wish happens within the first hour of the film, separating it from its impact on the ending.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [5]

- O despertar (ou despertares) de Piccolo e Gohan ocorreram após a METADE do filme.

- Magenta FOGE/ ESCAPA/ SAI DE CENA. SPOILER [5]- O despertar (ou despertares) de Piccolo e Gohan ocorreram após a METADE do filme.- Magenta FOGE/ ESCAPA/ SAI DE CENA.

Kami's next spoiler tweet appears to hint that the movie's halfway point is reached sometime between the plot points of the previous tweet and those of this tweet. The fifth tweet from Kami reads that Piccolo and Gohan’s “awakenings” occur after the halfway point of the film. Additionally, Magenta (a Red Ribbon Army official) escapes whatever is happening at this point.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [6]

Aproximadamente após o sabe-se lá que vai acontecer com Magenta, uma luz laranja aparece! Inicia-se o TERROR!

- Algo MUITO IMPORTANTE acontecerá com Gamma 2. SPOILER [6]Aproximadamente após o sabe-se lá que vai acontecer com Magenta, uma luz laranja aparece! Inicia-se o TERROR! - Algo MUITO IMPORTANTE acontecerá com Gamma 2.

The sixth spoiler tweet from Kami then says a bright orange light is seen, which they seem to be implying is related to whatever Magenta is up to after escaping the last scene. They emphasize that “terror begins” once this light occurs, following this up by saying that something “VERY IMPORTANT” happens to Gamma 2.

Kami Sama Explorer @kamisamaexp SPOILER [7]

Uma luz misteriosa (.....). É o CLÍMAX DA BATALHA! Uma batalha mortal (SIM).

No dia seguinte (passagem de tempo) temos os... SUPER-HERÓIS.



FIM. SPOILER [7]Uma luz misteriosa (.....). É o CLÍMAX DA BATALHA! Uma batalha mortal (SIM).No dia seguinte (passagem de tempo) temos os... SUPER-HERÓIS.FIM.

The seventh and last tweet from Kami is certainly quite intriguing. It opens by stating that a mysterious light appears before stating that the battle's climax has begun. This “mysterious light” is most likely the explosion from the metallic, chamber-like structure seen in various trailers for the film.

The seventh tweet continues that the battle is a “mortal” one,implying that no Super Saiyan God powers are used and that no one from Beerus' planet participates.The film seems to end by showing a passage of time, before reintroducing an unspecified set of characters (likely Piccolo, Gohan, and Pan) as “superheroes.”

Final thoughts

These Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers are certainly intriguing, and seem to cover the biggest moments of the film rather than fully break it down. As a result, many connecting scenes and dots are missing. With that in mind, the spoilers Kami has presented here appear quite plausible, especially given @DbsHype's confirmation on one specific point.

One of the more interesting spoilers presented here is certainly the seventh tweet, which discusses the “mysterious light” and the film’s end. It’s interesting to note that the characters reintroduced as “superheroes” weren’t specified by Kami’s spoilers.

Similarly, many fans speculated that someone was within the metallic orb, which Kami also did not specify. There are certainly some gaps in Kami’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers, but overall they seem fairly reliable considering they’re part of the first wave of spoiler info for the film.

