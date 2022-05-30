One Piece Chapter 1051: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Despite Chapter 1050 only officially releasing yesterday, fans are already clamoring for any and all information regarding One Piece Chapter 1051. The series’ latest developments have divided the fanbase, and everyone on both sides is eagerly awaiting One Piece Chapter 1051’s resolution of these debates.

While no spoiler information is available at the time of writing for One Piece Chapter 1051, there are two major routes the issue will likely take, given recent developments. Additionally, the release information for One Piece Chapter 1051 is already known and confirmed.

Here is all the currently available information on what to expect and the release window for One Piece Chapter 1051.

One Piece Chapter 1051 will hopefully reunite divided fandom

One Piece Chapter 1051: Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1051 is set to officially release on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The issue will be available to read via two official sources, although unofficial translations will appear earlier in the week.

The first source is Viz Media’s MANGA Plus website, where fans can read the first and last three chapters of the available series, including One Piece. The second source is Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, a paid subscription service where fans have access to all series' issues, including One Piece.

The issue will be available to read at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (June 5)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (June 5)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (June 5)

British Time: 4 PM BST (June 5)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (June 5)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (June 5)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (June 6)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (June 6)

One Piece Chapter 1051: What to expect

As mentioned above, there is currently no available spoiler information at the time of this article’s writing. However, there are two major paths fans can expect the upcoming issue of author Eiichiro Oda’s hit series to take.

Regardless of which path the issue takes, however, it will most likely open up with the reveal of Momonosuke’s adult body. This was teased at the end of the previous issue as well, with Denjiro announcing that the aforementioned adult Kozuki will become the new shogun of Wano.

Beyond this, the reaction of the people, as well as Momonosuke’s first words as shogun of Wano, will most likely be shown. Based on his conversation with Zunesha at the end of Chapter 1050, this will most likely cover the delayed opening of Wano’s borders.

Get Real @therealestmugi #ONEPIECE1051



Doflamingo getting back up next chapter Doflamingo getting back up next chapter #ONEPIECE1051Doflamingo getting back up next chapter https://t.co/hz1K9SKSBo

From there, the perspective will most likely shift back to the Allied Forces, who are still near Onigashima celebrating their victory. One Piece Chapter 1051 will most likely take two different paths from here on out, depending on whether or not Kaido and Big Mom are truly defeated.

If the two Yonko are truly defeated, the issue will most likely stick with the Allied Forces for a few pages and see everyone discussing the win. Updates on Zoro, Kin’emon, and Okiku are likely, as are questions on what should be done with Onigashima and the Beast Pirates fodder still present.

The issue would most likely end this path with the beginning of or announcement of a celebration. Additionally, it's possible that fans will see the escaped CP0 agent reporting Kaido's loss to the World Government. This could then parlay into reaction shots from key figures in both the Marines and the World Government.

#ONEPIECE1051 #Spoilers

My predictions for chapter 1051 :

- See Momo's adult form

- Yamato meets Luffy's crew

- Zunisha accepts a request from Momo

- Introducing the new Wano kuni shogun

- Luffy is with Momo in the capital My predictions for chapter 1051 :- See Momo's adult form- Yamato meets Luffy's crew- Zunisha accepts a request from Momo- Introducing the new Wano kuni shogun- Luffy is with Momo in the capital #ONEPIECE1051 #Spoilers My predictions for chapter 1051 :- See Momo's adult form- Yamato meets Luffy's crew- Zunisha accepts a request from Momo- Introducing the new Wano kuni shogun- Luffy is with Momo in the capital https://t.co/LPts0Mthqz

If Kaido and Big Mom end up not yet being defeated, however, then the upcoming issue will look tremendously different. Upon returning to Onigashima’s landing spot, it’s likely that the scene will be much shorter than in the above scenario. A few quick panels of people’s faces in reaction will likely venture into the viewpoint of Kaido and Big Mom, who seem to be submerged in underground magma currently.

The two most likely options for this jump in perspective and what it will show are either a conversation between the two or the former’s flashback beginning in depth. If the former plays out, then their conversation will most likely hint at their Awakenings and their still having more to give. The chapter would then likely end with the two making their return to the surface of Wano.

If the latter plays out, however, then many One Piece fans will be getting the start of what they’ve been craving for years. Fans will most likely see the flashback begin at the formation of the Beast Pirates, giving it more context than was already received in much earlier issues. If this ends up happening, the chapter will most likely end on Kaido’s flashback and continue it in the next issue.

In summation

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1051



- Chapter 951 -> The first meeting between Kaido and Linlin in Wano Kuni



- Chapter 1051 -> Farewell between Linlin and Kaido (?)



We'll see that soon when the chapter comes out #ONEPIECE1051 spoilers- Chapter 951 -> The first meeting between Kaido and Linlin in Wano Kuni- Chapter 1051 -> Farewell between Linlin and Kaido (?)We'll see that soon when the chapter comes out #ONEPIECE1051 #ONEPIECE1051spoilers- Chapter 951 -> The first meeting between Kaido and Linlin in Wano Kuni- Chapter 1051 -> Farewell between Linlin and Kaido (?)We'll see that soon when the chapter comes out 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mJXPSWezKQ

Regardless of exactly what happens, One Piece Chapter 1051 will be an incredibly momentous issue for the series. Given how divided the fanbase is about the recent events that have taken place, One Piece Chapter 1051’s content will be heavily scrutinized by either side, depending on what happens.

The upcoming issue has the power to reunite the fanbase or divide them even further, with the main deciding factor being how whatever happens plays out. While the exact path Oda ends up taking in One Piece Chapter 1051 will also play a role, the execution of ideas will be key here for attempting to please everyone.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece Chapter 1051 news as spoilers become available, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

