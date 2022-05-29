New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer reveals Frieza's appearance and hints at Broly's new form

One of the most anticipated films for anime fans as of late is the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film that will be released this coming June 11.

We know a few details about the film, but fans are hyped about the new trailer that was released just a few hours ago. The trailer features a lot of the characters that will be making an appearance in the film and reveals a little more about it.

With a new animation style, previously only used for fight scenes, and a significant time skip in the series, the new movie promises to be one of the greatest Dragon Ball Super movies so far. This article will contain all the details regarding this new trailer, the designs, the characters, and other information as well.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Fans can’t contain their hype with the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer

What is the movie about?

In the years since Goku destroyed the Red Ribbon Army, a new group of individuals have decided to remake it. With the primary goal of getting revenge on Goku, they create two new powerful Androids, Gamma 1 and 2.

Piccolo realizes something strange is going on and decides to investigate their base, discovering a powerful and destructive evil weapon in the process. Meanwhile, Gohan is forced to join the fight when his daughter Pan is taken hostage.

Not much is known about the film yet except for the plot and some small details revealed by the team behind it. As of now, we know that Gohan and Picolo will be the main characters in the film, and a new evil scientist will be making his debut during the movie, Dr. Hedo.

We also know the film will take place before the Peaceful World Arc from the end of Dragon Ball Z, as Pan will be three years old.

What news does the trailer give us?

The trailer shows several designs we have seen already in previous ones, but it does show some new characters and their designs.

Broly

We already knew Broly was going to be a part of the movie, and not only that, but he is also training with Goku and Vegeta in Beerus’ planet. His design has not changed from his previously seen outfit, but he is seen having what a lot of fans theorize will be a new transformation or power up.

Broly's power and personality instantly won over the audience with his first appearance in the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, and fans are really excited to see him again.

Since Goku and Vegeta met Beerus, they have been progressing at a fast pace in terms of strength. And since we already know he is training with them on the God’s planet, a lot of fans suppect this movie will help Broly achieve an even stronger form.

Friezza

The trailer does not give us much about the Galactic Emperor's part in the movie, just a glimpse of him in front of a window looking to space, always present on his ships, or just plainly in space. Frieza is seen in his final form, the form he has been seen in throughout all of Dragon Ball Super.

Frieza has been a key player during a lot of the events that occurred during Dragon Ball Super, from his resurrection to his participation in the tournament of power, including his part in Broly's movie. So, his participation in this movie has fans really excited.

Frieza’s role in the movie has still not been disclosed, and besides this new image we don’t know anything more about his character in the film. But either way, fans are excited to see this iconic villain back.

Android 18, Bulma, Krillin, and Majin Buu

Although we have already known of their appearance in the movie for a while, we have just been given these characters’ first looks with the new animation. Android 18 is shown to be concerned over something, probably Krillin since he is playing a part in the movie. Meanwhile, Bulma is shown happy and dancing in what appears to be Capsule Corp.

Krillin is shown smiling while inside a police helicopter, a job he was revealed to have during Dragon Ball Super, possibly on his way to the zone where the fight will take place. As for Buu, he is shown relaxing and sleeping, snoring with a big bubble coming from his nose.

Lemo, Cheelai, Dende, Yajirobe, and Master Karin

Dende appears to be happy on his lookout, and his design seems to be the same. When it comes to Lemo and Cheelai, the former appears to be cooking for Beerus and Whis, with a tree similar to what we have seen on God's planet behind him, while Cheelai is seen hugging one of these trees because he's afraid.

As for Yajirobe and Master Karin, the former is wearing the outfit he wore during Zamasu's saga, with his coat and beard holding something similar to a robot's head. Meanwhile, Karin seems unchanged from the old and friendly cat we know and love.

These were the new characters and details given to us by the latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer. As the movie's release date is close, it is clear fans can’t wait to experience the new story and fight scenes it will bring us.

With less than two weeks from it being released, we can hope to get some more information and news about this incredibly promising film from one of anime's most beloved shows.

