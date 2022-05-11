Crunchyroll confirms Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero international dub and sub release window announced

Crunchyroll finally announced earlier today that the highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film will be releasing internationally on every continent this summer. In addition, a dubbed and subbed version will be available in international theaters everywhere.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the year and was unfortunately delayed from its original April 22 release date for Japan. The delay resulted from a hack on Toei Animation servers, which affected the film and several other productions as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film’s international release finally confirmed for summer, 2022

As mentioned above, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released internationally on all continents sometime during the summer of 2022. This information was announced by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment earlier today.

It was specifically stated in the announcement that “all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)” would all see the film release locally in summer 2022. Japan is excluded, as the new Japanese release date is June 11.

The film’s original April 22 release date was pushed back due to a ransomware attack on Toei Animation’s servers. The hack was recently reported to have been caused by an employee downloading work-related third-party software.

Other Toei Animation properties affected include the smash-hits One Piece and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The film’s delay resulting from the ransomware attack has only furthered the excitement for the film, both domestically and internationally. Even without an exact international release date yet, foreign fans are ecstatic at the news of the film’s imminent summer release window.

The previous film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, Broly, was initially released in Japan in December 2018. Just over a month later, Funimation released the movie in US and Canada in January 2019.

A similar release stagger is likely, meaning international fans can likely expect the film to screen locally sometime in late July or early August 2022.

The film was also recently confirmed to be a sequel to Broly, further evidenced by the eponymous character appearing in the most recent trailer. This is incredibly exciting for fans both domestically and abroad, who praised the previous film for reintroducing the fan-favorite character.

