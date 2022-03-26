8 Dragon Ball waifus, ranked

The Dragon Ball series has been going on for decades. As the story develops and evolves, more and more characters are added, and the plot gets more enjoyable.

As fans watch the anime and read the manga, they start to focus on the best written female characters in the series. These fantastic people are typically referred to as "waifus."

The eight best Dragon Ball waifus

1) Bulma

Bulma as she appears during her birthday party in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bulma has been a main character in the Dragon Ball series ever since its beginning. She was one of the first characters Goku ever interacted with and quickly became one of his closest friends.

Fans were skeptical when she married Vegeta since the two characters have very different personalities. But once they saw how much the latter loves her, and vice versa, their hearts quickly melted.

Bulma would do anything for her family, which is why she would make an amazing waifu.

2) Android 18

During the Android Saga in Dragon Ball Z, Android 18 was one of the main antagonists. However, this changes sometime after the Saga's end.

After she and her brother, Android 17, were freed from Dr. Gero's clutches, they could finally live everyday lives. Android 18 ends up in a romantic relationship with Krillin, and the pair even had a young daughter together.

Android 18 is the definition of a fantastic waifu and will care immensely for whoever she loves.

3) Cheelai

Even though they first met during the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, Cheelai has always cared for Broly. She always cared about him even when others saw him purely as a brute and a freak.

When Broly was about to get destroyed by Gogeta, she used her quick thinking to get him to safety. Cheelai used the dragon balls to summon Shenron and wished Broly to be teleported to safety.

This act left a deep impression on fans and solidified her as a great female character in the series.

4) Vados

Vados has two qualities that make an excellent waifu: power and beauty. She is one of the strongest characters in the entire series and is incredibly beautiful. Also, she is terrific at being dramatic, and when the situation calls for it, she can act circles around other characters.

Anime fans worldwide knew about Vados and fell in love with her character the moment she was on screen.

5) Kale

Fanart of Kale as she appears in the 'Super' anime (Image via BlazhArts/DeviantArt)

Although known as Universe 6's Legendary Saiyan, Kale is not as aggressive as Broly. Instead, she has a gentle heart.

Her gentle nature is probably terrible for fighting since she will hesitate to attack her opponents, but it is one of the reasons fans fell in love with her. Many followers were excited by the idea of a female Broly, but when they got the exact opposite, they were even happier.

6) Caulifla

Caulifla as she appears in her Super Saiyan transformation during the Tournament of Power arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Caulifla is described, by many, as a tomboy. She is the leader of a Saiyan gang back in her home world, and she is also the teacher and best friend of Kale.

She has a rough exterior, but she has a heart of gold on the inside. This aspect of her personality is what made everyone fall in love with her when she appeared during the Tournament of Power.

7) Android 21

Android 21 as she appears in the Dragon Ball FighterZ game (Image via Arc System Works)

Like the other androids, Android 21 was created by Dr. Gero. She is the main antagonist in the FighterZ game and actively tries to inhibit the player's actions.

Her beauty, strength, and intelligence make her a formidable opponent and an amazing waifu.

8) Towa

Towa as she appears in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Towa was never a main character in the anime, but she was one of the featured antagonists in the Xenoverse games. Alongside her creation of Mira, she was a force to be reckoned with.

As a "Demon Goddess," Towa was incredibly powerful. She was able to defeat various warriors by herself without breaking a sweat. This, combined with her unique looks, made fans love her instantly.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

