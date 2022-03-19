10 Anime Waifus that are Otakus' forever crush

The term 'Waifu' originated from a scene back in 2002 from the anime Azumanga Daioh. Since then, this has become a popular word most commonly used among Otakus. Waifu is a fictional female anime character who plays the imaginary role of a wife in an Otaku’s life. These Waifu characters’ personality traits vary from being loyal and caring to dominant and stoic.

Each Otaku has their own ideal Waifu that they are faithful to, and these Waifu characters have a huge fan following that often gets debated for superiority over others. Here is a list of ten anime waifus who will forever be the otakus crush.

Top 10 anime Waifus who are the all-time crushes of their Otakus

10) Maki Zenin – Jujutsu Kaisen

Maki Zenin, as seen in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio Mappa)

Maki comes from the Zenin family, which is one of the Big 3 Sorcerer families in Jujutsu Kaisen. She lacked in cursed energy for which her family disregarded her. She eventually left her family and pursued becoming a strong sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Maki is a headstrong and straightforward person who doesn’t consider herself weak.

She always tends to become stronger and prove the standards that have been set by her family to be wrong. Fans love Maki due to her bossy attitude and the wisdom she bestows upon her subordinates.

9) Zero Two – DARLING in the FRANXX

Zero Two, as seen in the anime DARLING in the FRANXX (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Initially, Zero two being a human-klaxo Sapien hybrid didn’t possess any regard towards human life on her own. In her childhood, she was always seen as a monster by the people around her, due to the Klaxsosaur Blood running in her body. This made her bitter, fierce-tempered, and uncompassionate towards others.

However, after meeting Hiro, she took a great interest in him and offered him the opportunity to pilot with her. Over the course of the period, she started developing an interest in Hiro and determined herself to become a complete human.

8) Asuna Yuuki – Sword Art Online

Asuna Yuuki, as seen in the anime Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Before Asuna met Kirito, she didn’t care about dying in the game, but somehow the latter changed her approach towards life. Asuna is kind and caring towards others and doesn’t like to see others in trouble.

However, she tends to get very serious in games and doesn’t like it if anyone makes fun of her abilities, such as cooking. Asuna is not afraid to act out on her own when the time comes, and this portrays her fierceness and her indomitable will which rule the hearts of fans.

7) Rangiku Matsumoto – Bleach

Rangiku Matsumoto as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rangiku is the Lieutenant of the 10th Division of 13 Court Guard Squads under the captainship of Toshiro Hitsugaya. Most of the time she forgets her hierarchy and teases Toshiro like he’s some kind of a kid. Rangiku hates working and often spends her time drinking.

She might seem careless and self-centered, but beneath the hard shell, she is sensitive and cares a lot about Toshiro and Gin Ichimaru. Rangiku can get extremely serious when it comes to protecting the people around them. Being a Shinigami and that too with the position of a Lieutenant, she is one of the most capable combatants in Soul Society.

6) Shinobu Kocho – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Shinobu Kocho, as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The Insect Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinobu is an eccentric individual who tends to threaten others while keeping a cheerful demeanor no matter how dire the situation gets. She loved to tease Giyu Tomioka and eventually made him believe a false rumor that everyone in the Corps hated him.

Despite her deep hatred towards demonkind, after hearing the story of the Kamado siblings, Shinobu exhibited her compassionate side. She is noted to be temperamental, which she hides behind her smiling face, and this is what makes her more loveable by fans.

5) Bulma – Dragon Ball

Bulma, as seen in the anime Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Growing up, Bulma was considerably spoiled and tended to get away with each and everything with her beauty. The most spine-chilling attribute about her is that she doesn’t care how powerful or mighty the person is in front of her. If she gets irritated, she would slap the living daylights out of even a God.

Like the one time she slapped the God of Destruction for ruining the party, and this just made everyone around her panic-stricken. Bulma might be a hot-head, but when it comes to being around Vegeta, she becomes a totally different person.

4) Esdeath – Akame ga Kill!

Esdeath, as seen in the anime Akame ga Kill! (Image via Studio White Fox)

Esdeath is the highest-ranking general of the Empire in Akame ga Kill! She is a ruthless and cunning individual, who, despite being a human, lost all meaning of humanity. This monstrosity is just a reflection of her traumatic past, where she suffered a lot.

However, she started developing a kind and caring side towards Tatsumi and was deeply in love with him. A drastic change in personality from a sadistic general to an obsessive lover showed Esdeath’s endearing side that even she was unaware of.

3) Erza Scarlet – Fairy Tail

Erza Scarlet, as seen in the anime Fairy Tail (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Erza is a very strict person who often berates and criticizes her fellow guild members for their bad behavior. Before she loses her temper and unleashes her wrath, the people eventually apologize for what they did without any explanation.

But behind her tough outlook, she cares deeply about her guild-mates. Moreover, she tends to unveil her girly side by showing her love for sweet things and cute clothes.

2) Mikasa Ackerman – Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman, as seen in the anime Fairy Tail (Image via Wit Studio)

Mikasa was a jovial and outgoing person in her childhood. After her family was brutally murdered by a band of criminals, she started developing a cynical outlook towards a world where she believes only those who are strong will survive.

Mikasa is a skilled fighter in the survey corps and she takes utmost care of her comrades in dire situations. The sole reason behind her joining the corps was to look out for Eren because she was protective of him.

1) Hinata Uzumaki – Naruto

Hinata Uzumaki, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Byakugan princess of the Hyuga clan, Hinata was not always the person she is now, and all the credit goes to the day she met Naruto. Inspired by the heartening wisdom of Naruto, Hinata became determined to live up to his expectations.

During the Pain arc, when Naruto got cornered by Pain, even though she knew that she couldn’t defeat the latter, she disregarded the fact and went toe-to-toe against him. This showed her indomitable will and her love for Naruto where she was ready to risk her life to protect him.

