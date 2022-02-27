7 most surprising anime of winter 2022

As the anime industry never disappoints its fans with the same old materials, this year is all set for a fresh batch of animes that are going to make a surprising debut. Along with the latest adaptations, a few notable animes will also make a return.

The winter of 2022 will overflow with new shows, where an otaku will have a hard time keeping up.

Anime to watch out for in winter of 2022

7) Akebi Sailor Uniform

Akebi's Sailoor Uniform (Image via Cloverworks)

Akebi's Sailor Uniform is said to be one of the best Slice of Life anime written and illustrated by Hiro. The story centers around Komichi Akebi, who strives to get into her mother’s alma mater, the Roubai Private Academy.

She had a dream of wearing the traditional Sailor Uniform to the academy, but she came to know that the school’s dress code had changed. From here on, she embarks on the journey of a middle-school girl experiencing school life alongside her classmates.

6) The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest

The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest is a fantasy action anime (Image via JC Staff)

The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest is a fantasy action anime. Mathias Hildeheimer is the reincarnation of Gaius, a powerful mage who existed around 12000 years ago, called the Sage.

He was tremendously powerful with magic, but his body was incapable or weaker in physical combat. He is reborn as Mathias to become a perfect being. However, he was born in a world where magic power is weak.

5) Sasaki to Miyano

Sasaki to Miyano is a hidden gem (Image via Studio Deen)

Sasaki to Miyano is a classic heartfelt BL anime regarded as a hidden gem in the Slice of Life anime. Yoshikazu Miyano is a boy afraid of letting people know about his secret hobby of reading Boys Love Manga. He accidentally slipped this secret out to Shuumei Sasaki, who got curious and asked Miyano if he could borrow one to read.

Sasaki develops more interest in the BL manga, which makes Miyano a little surprised as well as relieved that someone also shares the same interest. Both develop complicated uncertain feelings for each other as they get closer.

4) Sabikui Bisco

Sabikui Bisco is set in a post-apocalyptic world (Image via Frontier Works)

Winter 2022 is nowhere behind by letting the fans know that they’ve also got them covered for all the action they can get with Sabikui Bisco. The story revolves around Bisco Akeboshi in a post-apocalyptic world, where every living and non-living thing is eaten by a plague-like wind and all it leaves behind is rust.

Bisco sets out on a journey to obtain the rust-eating mushroom that will restore the earth to its previous state.

3) Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan has received prasie from all quarters (Image via Studio Passione)

Mieruko-chan is a comedy-horror anime praised for its plot and its comical characters. Mieruko, a girl who loves to watch late-night horror shows out of the blue, gets her life turned upside down when she starts seeing terrifying monsters. She stands firm on her decision to never acknowledge their presence.

She tries her best to avoid these monsters, but sometimes, their sudden grotesque appearance catches her off-guard, resulting in her shedding tears and maintaining a stoic disposition.

2) My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling, a rom-com anime (Image via Cloverworks)

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the best Rom-Com Slice of Life anime with fascinating characters. Wakana Gojo is an aspiring Hina doll craftsman trying to fit in his grandfather’s shoes, also wanting to surpass his craftsmanship.

One fated day, he crosses paths with Marin Kitagawa, a girl who wants to accomplish her cosplay dreams, who discovers Gojo’s expert sewing skills.

Despite their polar-opposite personalities, both characters develop extraordinary chemistry. Kitagawa confronts Gojo about her cosplay dress, and eventually, both find a way to fulfill either of their goals by helping each other out.

1) Ousama Ranking

Ousama Ranking follows the story of Bojji (Image via Wit Studio)

When it comes to a feel-good anime with a heartwarming storyline, Ousama Ranking is one of the best finds in these categories. The story follows Bojji, a deaf little prince considered "good for nothing" by the people of the kingdom.

Despite being a prince, Bojji is disregarded because of his disability and feebleness. However, despite so many hurdles in his path, he doesn’t stop dreaming of becoming the Best King he can be.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

