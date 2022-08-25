Dragon Ball: Is Black Frieza stronger than Beerus? Explained

Frieza's new transformation caught Dragon Ball fans off guard as Goku and Vegeta encountered his almost god-like form after a long, immersive arc. His powers have reached astounding heights, but his crude character remains the same.

Surprisingly, Black Frieza was able to counter Goku and Vegeta, who used their best abilities with a single punch which seemed to land a lot of pain on the Saiyans. The event led to immense speculation on Twitter and Reddit, where fans compared various strong characters like Beerus and Whis to Black Frieza.

Hence, this article debunks the comparisons and speculations regarding Black Frieza and Beerus.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super manga and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dragon Ball: Can Black Frieza overpower Beerus?

Powers and Training

Comparing Black Frieza and Beerus based on power levels and feats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thanks to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Frieza's power skyrocketed after he invested ten years solely into training. Golden Frieza doesn't even come close to the prowess of Black Frieza now. Numerous fans are speculating if Frieza has perfected his new form as last time he rushed his golden form in his quest for revenge.

Even though Frieza defeated an old and feeble Gas, he was still supposed to be the most powerful mortal being in Universe 7. This proves that Frieza's time in training has reaped immense strength, and he can proudly claim to be the strongest mortal Universe 7 has to offer.

Kronos #COOLERSWEEP @LRKronos I partially coloured the black Frieza panel I partially coloured the black Frieza panel https://t.co/9yrl6HKf97

Fans were astonished again when Frieza casually countered Goku's True Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Alter Ego form. However, if the Tyrant Emperor was set to be more powerful than Beerus himself, Goku and Vegeta's immense efforts to save their Universe would be utterly meaningless.

When Beerus was introduced to the world of Dragon Ball, his power levels were always a goal for Goku and Vegeta. No matter how many times they surpassed their limits, Beerus' might still overpower them. Although fans were unfamiliar with the absolute limits of Beerus' strength, they expected him to be right behind Zeno and the angels under him.

Joy B🌟 @Cokeboicarti Black Frieza is not gonna no diff Beerus, the DragonBall community once again is overrating the "New" antagonist to hell.



Remember when mfs said Broly would solo Beerus? Didn't hear much from them ever since. Black Frieza is not gonna no diff Beerus, the DragonBall community once again is overrating the "New" antagonist to hell.Remember when mfs said Broly would solo Beerus? Didn't hear much from them ever since. https://t.co/oAAUc4r3bS

The bar Beerus had set in the readers' minds cannot be crossed by Frieza's current state. While he may have the power to call himself the strongest mortal at the moment, he does not have several traits which are absolutely required when he's clashing with a God of Destruction.

Fighting Experience and Skills

optimistic lakers fan @icysaiyan_ DBS chapter 87 spoilers, Frieza kills gas and elec, transforms into “black frieza” to one shot UI Goku and UE Vegeta DBS chapter 87 spoilers, Frieza kills gas and elec, transforms into “black frieza” to one shot UI Goku and UE Vegeta https://t.co/5rzRd7NsX9

Frieza's status as Emperor of Universe 7 was attained after he successfully led his imperialist and evil army as he conquered planets one after the other. He was also able to destroy the powerful Saiyan race. Throughout the Dragon Ball series, he seems to be the most consistent antagonistic face fans have to put up with.

Frieza's combat prowess is not average, and with the recent buff, he gracefully received, his iconic array of attacks may have recent additions. Using energy attacks and psychic attacks has always been Frieza's style, but many fans expect a change.

However, Beerus has enough power to make powerful beings like Supreme Kais, and Shenron terrified of him. Beerus was personally trained by Whis and has perfected his martial arts skills thanks to the angel's guidance. It was also confirmed that a ki blast from Beerus would be more than enough for Goku and Vegeta to withstand their base form.

Frieza cannot expect to defeat a God of Destruction who can casually destroy halves of planets on the tap of his fingernail. Plot armor had always affected Beerus' strength, and it's probably not a great idea to buff Frieza so much that he can casually go toe-to-toe against the likes of Beerus.

Final thoughts

The Dragon Ball series can still surprise eager fans to this date as a familiar face like Frieza has caused such a big commotion in the community. Dragon Ball fans all over the world are extremely excited to get a better grasp of the situation in future chapters.

Comparing characters has always been the niche of the Dragon Ball community, and Black Frieza's recent feat has left fans grasping at straws. Beerus was dragged into the conversation pretty quickly, but the community seemed confident in his abilities.

Note: The Tweet showcased contains fan-art.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das