Dragon Ball creator finally settles the Gas vs Granolah power level debate

Dragon Ball is probably the only anime where the debate regarding the power of characters is persistent within the community. Both Gas and Granolah are known to have become excessively powerful through different means, but a question often arises about how powerful they were before reaching their current form.

As such, the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super and author of the spin-off series Dragon Ball Heroes, Toyotarou, confirmed the power levels of both the characters before they were granted special powers by the dragon Toronbo. These are two characters that primarily appear in the sixth major saga of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

However, unlike Goku and Vegeta, none of them attained their powers through fair means. Thus, it is only natural for fans to want to know how strong they really were and where they would stand in their original state against the likes of the strongest in the series.

Gas and Granolah's original power levels were equivalent to Frieza's first form during Namek Saga in Dragon Ball

During a special celebration for the release of Dragon Ball Super Volume 19, Toyotarou revealed that Gas and Granolah's original power levels were on par with Abo and Kado, two of Frieza's soldiers.

However, before Abo and Kado traveled to Earth, both of them had reached the same power level as that of Frieza in his first form. This meant they were at the same power level as Namek Saga Frieza.

This also meant that Gas and Granolah were initially at the same power level as that of Namek Saga Frieza. This level of power might have been extremely impressive back during Dragon Ball Z. However, in Super, it is pretty underwhelming.

This is because, currently, both Goku and Vegeta have transcended to divine powers, while Goku has already acquired Ultra Instinct. When such a level of power is compared to Namek Saga Frieza, it definitely sounds very weak.

However, it is important to remember that this power level comparison was before both Granolah and Gas summoned the dragon Toronbo and became the strongest fighters in the universe. Obviously, this is pretty normal in the series, as almost anyone can summon a wish-granting dragon to get anything they want (irrespective of good or bad).

Still, the fact that both these characters were at the same level as the first form of Frieza is quite ironic. This is because both of them wanted to surpass Frieza in power. Initially, Granolah was simply a bounty hunter and a sniper.

He was a survivor, and his wish was to one day find and defeat Frieza. Unfortunately, he was too weak to do that. Gas, on the other hand, was the weakest of the Heeter family members, and always aspired to become strong enough to surpass the likes of Frieza.

So it may have been fate that both of them did end up reaching the same level as the Frieza they knew initially (first form), before acquiring the special powers from the dragon and reaching new heights.

