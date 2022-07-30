Dragon Ball: Can True Ultra Instinct Goku beat Beerus?

The latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super manga have finally given Goku the much-awaited awakening - the True Ultra Instinct. This form is seemingly better and stronger than his previous Ultra Instinct state and while we are yet to witness its full power and limitations, fans have already come up with a big question. Can True Ultra Instinct Goku beat Beerus in a fight?

Fans of Dragon Ball Super have been enthralled by the ongoing fights in the manga. With the Saiyans finally going up against the central antagonist of Granolah the Survivor Saga - Gas, Goku has finally managed to tap into the strongest state of Ultra Instinct. The True Ultra Instinct has made Goku several times stronger than before, but is this form enough to defeat the God of Destruction, Beerus?

Today, we will put this debate in the spotlight and find out the answer to this ongoing controversy. If you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, make sure you read this article to the end to find out the answer!

True Ultra Instinct Goku vs the God of Destruction Beerus in Dragon Ball Super

Who wins the fight?

cxsh2k @Cxsh68 When goku went ultra instinct When goku went ultra instinct💪🔥 https://t.co/6EuoL7X8oj

Goku is the only mortal being in Dragon Ball who has been able to step into the realm of the power of the angels. After unlocking the first stage of Ultra Instinct during his fight against Jiren in the Tournament of Power arc, the Gods of Destruction from all the universes were significantly taken aback - including Beerus.

And while Jiren was stated to be stronger than the God of Destruction in his universe, who is stronger than Beerus, the latter remains one of the most powerful beings out there. This, of course, excludes the likes of Whis and other angels. Does that mean now that Goku has finally awakened the powers of the True Ultra Instinct, it just might be his ticket to defeating Beerus?

DBHype @DbsHype1 Ultra Instinct | True Ultra Instinct Ultra Instinct | True Ultra Instinct https://t.co/jYyhl7gpWO

Unfortunately, the answer is no. But unlike before, when Beerus was able to simply overpower his Saiyan opponents, Goku has now surely grown into a worthy opponent for the God.

Goku has become much stronger, but not strong enough to take down Beerus yet

Syn @Synthecerelite Goku may be at the bottom of the totem pole but his growth and continuous understanding of Ultra Instinct is so fascinating especially since it’s not being treated as another Super Saiyan form



To me that makes it feel very special Goku may be at the bottom of the totem pole but his growth and continuous understanding of Ultra Instinct is so fascinating especially since it’s not being treated as another Super Saiyan formTo me that makes it feel very special https://t.co/Oswa95DfVC

Firstly, according to the Dragon Ball Super manga, Gas has been able to become the strongest mortal in the universe thanks to his wish granted by using the dragon balls. However, the dragon clearly states that this strength does not put him above the rank of the Gods.

Despite receiving his power-up, Goku’s new form has managed to finally put him at a level where he could finally go toe-to-toe against the strongest antagonist to date in Dragon Ball. The latest chapter in the manga also reveals amazing techniques that we have never seen being used by Goku before. And, like we already mentioned in this article, the True Ultra Instinct completely separates the pre-existing fighting style of Goku.

Goku using the powers of True Ultra Instinct (Dragon Ball Super Manga: Chapter 86)

As a Saiyan, Goku had to rely on his emotions to boost his power levels. This made it hard for him to master the Ultra Instinct of the angels since he couldn’t seem to achieve dominance over his emotions and maintain a completely calm state of mind. But Goku’s True Ultra Instinct has finally given him a form unique to him where he has bypassed these requirements. Now, he can utilize the power of his emotions while being able to maintain the full powers of Ultra Instincts.

And now that the Saiyan, along with Granolah, has finally put an end to Gas in Dragon Ball Super manga, it easily makes Goku the current strongest mortal in the universe. So, why can’t he still defeat Beerus, right?

Gas is not stronger than Gods (Image via Dragon Ball Super manga)

Like we and the dragon both mentioned, Gas did not reach a power level above the Gods. And even though Goku has defeated Gas using the True Ultra Instinct state, this does not necessarily prove that his strength has surpassed that of Beerus'.

Beerus has access to both Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego and to make him even more overpowered, he has the power of Hakai. Although it was mentioned in Dragon Ball Super anime that Jiren was stronger than Belmod, the God of Destruction from his universe, and that the latter is stronger than Beerus, the destructive capabilities and slyness of Beerus are not to be underestimated at all.

Beerus vs Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Beerus is undoubtedly one of the strongest Gods of Destruction among all universes who is yet to reveal the true extent of his strength. Goku has definitely managed to come far from the time he fought the God in his Super Saiyan God state in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The Saiyan is now potent enough to give Beerus a good amount of entertainment in fighting him. If anything, Goku is probably that mortal who will also surpass the God of Destruction from his universe in time. Just like any other form, he needs to master all the abilities of True Ultra Instinct first. But defeating Beerus is still a far-fetched idea and our protagonist will undoubtedly have to power-up more to defeat the God of Destruction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far