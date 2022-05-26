5 Dragon Ball characters with the best design (& 5 who are difficult to look at)

Dragon Ball is one of the longest-running anime franchises. It has been in our lives for so long, and we have met a lot of different characters. Some have such brilliant designs that they’ve made us stay to watch all spinoffs of the anime.

This list will discuss the 5 Dragon Ball characters with the best designs and the 5 who could improve a lot. From Saiyans showing us their potential to androids with questionable designs, let’s explore them all.

Note: This list will include the author’s opinion and will not be in any order. This list will deal with spoilers for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball GT.

5 best Dragon Ball designs

1) Future Trunks

When the Android saga started, it was revealed that Frieza was still alive. Then we were told the news about a terrible being that would destroy most of the earth. We then met Trunks, Vegeta and Bulma’s future son, for the first time. With facial features perfectly resembling both parents, his charismatic personality allowed him to become a fan favorite quickly.

His design is simple but effective, with a simple jacket with the Capsule Corp. logo and a black shirt with pants of the same color, adorned with a belt, combat boots, and his iconic sword to finish the look. With just his first appearance, Trunks was able to grab everyone’s attention and is still, to this day, a great design in the Dragon Ball universe.

2) Teen Gohan

After exiting the Hyperbolic Time Chamber with his dad, Gohan was only a 10-year-old but looked much older than his father did at that age. Sporting his blonde hair from his constant Super Saiyan form and obtaining a new outfit from Piccolo, Gohan’s new design became an iconic memory for many Dragon Ball fans.

Again, this simple design is of great help when picturing it. A white cape with broad shoulders, a purple gi with a white belt, and his usual boots are all Gohan needed to remain one of the best designs in the show.

3) Beerus

When thinking about intimidating creatures, many people wouldn’t think of an Egyptian-inspired cat-like individual. But somehow, Dragon Ball accomplished this feat when introducing the concept of a God of Destruction with the first appearance of Beerus. A figure so intimidating that even those considered the ultimate deities in the past cowered before him.

Beerus’ design may look strange at first, but after seeing him get serious and unleash his full power, Beerus has become one of Dragon Ball’s most iconic designs of the last few years.

4) Ultra Instinct Goku

Goku has never been one for a lackluster design during his lifetime. Since the beginning of the series, his orange gi has been synonymous with the series, allowing even those who have never seen the series to recognize him. But during the Tournament of Power, Goku achieved a new level of power and, as always, it came with a unique design.

Ultra Instinct Goku has been ingrained in fans' memory from the moment he appeared with a mystical glow and silver hair; Goku’s first appearance with this new transformation will forever be one of the best designs the show has given us.

5) Ultra Ego Vegeta

Like Goku, Vegeta is arguably one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, and unfortunately, he could never stand out when it came to new transformations. It wasn’t until he ascended into Super Saiyan Blue Evolved that he could have a new form of his own without Goku achieving it first.

But a new transformation, the Ultra Ego, has been added to Vegeta’s unique forms, and it is the most Vegeta-like form so far. Tapping into his Saiyan instincts and pride, and propensity for destruction, Vegeta can enter a new state where he can harness all Beerus taught him. His flame-like aura, accompanied by his signature smirk, makes this one of Vegeta’s best designs.

Every coin has two sides; here are the worst designs in Dragon Ball

1) Tagoma

Tagoma was one of Frieza’s soldiers during the invasion of the earth after his resurrection. He’s not a sight we’ve wanted to have in front of us for a long time. His slim figure and almost inexistent nose give him a snake-like appearance that can be unsettling to look at. His constant smirk while fighting only adds to this.

2) Third form Frieza

During the Namek saga, Frieza was one of the first Dragon Ball characters to show us the power of transformation, a trope that would stick with the series from there on out. His first and final form before discovering Golden Frieza is elegant and frightening, one of Frieza’s goals while facing his opponents. The second one is more combat-based, and even though his body mass increases alarmingly, we can still see Frieza in it.

The third form is where the problem lies. Frieza could become a part of any Riley Scott movie with a hunched back to form and an enlarged head. All the elegance and defining features of the previous forms are lost to become a terrifying creature, which would not be a problem if not for the fact that the third form has nothing to do with his last. It was a weird decision and not a great design overall.

3) Android 19

We can all agree that Dr. Gero was never all there, to begin with. His desire for revenge after the destruction of the Red Ribbon Army, the organization his son died for, twisted his mind until he could only think of that. And during that time, he made a few questionable choices, mainly Android 19.

19 sticks like a sore thumb amongst the other androids Gero created. It’s true that not all his Androids share the same body structure, and that’s not the problem. 19’s biggest weakness is his appearance. An android inspired by a doll Gero took as a trophy after destroying an enemy base is not precisely the intimidation you want when facing the Z warriors.

4) Turles

There is no worse design than an uninspired one, and Turles is the best example of this from the Dragon Ball universe. A space pirate searching for a planet with enough life force for the Tree of Might, Turles, arrives on earth, and we are presented with a Goku lookalike.

Even Goten looked a lot like Goku when he was a kid, but that is justified by him being his son, but there is no reason for Turles to look that much like a Saiyan he is not related to.

5) Super 17

Super 17 is liked by many people, and that’s a respectable opinion, but there is still something about his design that doesn’t work. Crated by both Gero and Myuu, Super 17 was created to be the ultimate killing machine, and he is intimidating.

But his design is not even that original. Based on Android 17’s clothes and with just a few changes here and there, Super 17 doesn’t stand out in the villain crowd of GT. His face looks all kinds of wrong. It seems like they took Android’s 17 original face and just pasted it into a new way to big head for it.

These were our 5 best and worst designs in Dragon Ball History. Do you agree? Who do you think would have been a good addition to the list? Leave it in the comments.

