Did Android 17 wish back all 18 Universes? (& 9 more Dragon Ball Super questions left unanswered

Dragon Ball is no stranger to having many twists and turns in its plot, despite being a shonen manga characterized by its fight scenes. But along the way, there have been a few unanswered questions that have yet to receive a satisfying answer. In Dragon Ball Super, the sequel to Dragon Ball Z, there are a few plot hooks that have been left unattended.

Given the myriad twists and turns the plot takes, Dragon Ball Super has left a few questions that have been settling in the minds of fans for some time now. While a few of these questions do have concrete answers, the how and why's are still unaddressed.

[This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball anime and reflects the writer’s personal views. Some of the embeds contain depictions of canon-typical violence. Reader discretion is advised.]

Android 17's restoration of all Universes, and nine other mysteries from Dragon Ball which need to be solved

10) Did Android 17 restore all 18 Universes?

The Tournament of Power had reached its conclusion. Among all of the powerhouses in this arc, ranging from beloved hero Goku to the enigmatic alien called Jiren, the humble Android 17 stood tall as the victor. In turn, he was given one wish from the Super Dragon Balls.

Much more powerful than the Earth or Namek ones, these could grant any wish the user desired. With this in mind, Android 17 used his wish to restore the Universes, but did he restore all 18?

In literal terms, no. This is a case of technicalities, as while his wish did restore all of the destroyed Universes, there were several that were left untouched. Universes 1, 5, 8, 12, and, of course, 7, were untouched by Zeno, and as such, didn’t need to be restored.

9) Who destroyed Jiren’s village?

One of the most powerful characters introduced in the series is Jiren, who was often said to be: “strong, plain and simple” by many characters alike, which includes Gods of Destruction. However, he did not start out this way, and was once a child growing up in a small village.

That was until his village was attacked and destroyed by an unknown monster, who has otherwise gone on to be completely unmentioned. While it is hinted that several characters do know who it is, the God of Destruction Belmod for example, the destroyer's identity has so far been shrouded in mystery.

8) Who is Zalama?

Much like Universe 7’s Dragon Balls, the Super Dragon Balls have a creator. The mysterious Zalama, a play on the world “salamander,” has been a ghost throughout Dragon Ball Super. Very little is known about him, save for his gender (if he has one), and the fact that he managed to create the Super Dragon Balls, which are the size of planets.

His power is unknown, but given that he is responsible for the creation of some of the most powerful artifacts in all of Dragon Ball, Zalama is sure to make an appearance sooner or later in the manga.

7) What happened to Planet Sadala?

Planet Sadala (a play on the word salad) is the original Saiyan homeworld of Universe 6 and 7. However, the two Universes differ in that Universe 7’s Sadala was destroyed by unknown means, and the Saiyans moved to Planet Vegeta.

As to what happened to the Sadala of Universe 7, there aren’t any clear answers, but given Saiyan’s tendency towards conflict, and various legends of the Super Saiyan which include the divine Super Saiyan God, one theory is that the Saiyans destroyed the planet due to their fight-happy ways, and as a result, had to relocate to ensure the survival of their species.

6) How did Goku Black cut open a hole in time?

It is safe to say that the Future Trunks Saga in Dragon Ball Super is, for lack of a better term, confusing. There are time paradoxes left and right with Goku Black and Zamasu, vague rules about time travel, and the power scaling is inconsistent to say the least.

One of the many strange events that occurred in this arc is when Goku Black faced off against Vegeta, and using his own rage, created a scythe that cut open reality, allowing other Goku Blacks to come through.

How this worked was never explained. While Goku Black can travel back through time via use of his Time Ring, he had never displayed this kind of ability before.

5) Is the Grand Priest evil?

What If Theories @WhatIFTheories1 What is the only way an Angel can die in Dragon Ball? Well join me in this video where the Grand Priest is the Judge, Jury and Executioner! youtube.com/watch?v=k3H4cH… What is the only way an Angel can die in Dragon Ball? Well join me in this video where the Grand Priest is the Judge, Jury and Executioner! youtube.com/watch?v=k3H4cH… https://t.co/hw0M1KnbLk

While it could be argued that the Angels of Dragon Ball are above the mortal concepts of good and evil, it is worth mentioning that the Grand Priest seems to have an ulterior motive when it comes to maintaining the Universes.

Given that his plans could have resulted in the destruction of all Universes, save for the ones with the highest mortal level, it's fair to say that he can be cold-hearted when the need arises.

4) Why did Zeno erase the Universes prior the series?

Before the torument of power, it was mentioned by Beerus and Whis that Zenos once destroyed several Universes prior to the start of the series. His reasons for doing so are unknown, but given his child-like termpement, there are a number of unsettling answers.

Perhaps he was bored, or perhaps those Universes had too low of a mortal level to be worth keeping. Perhaps a previous Zamasu and Goku Black situation occurred that required the destruction of said Universes. Whatever the case may be, its safe to say this question may never be answered.

3) How did the Pilaf Gang de-age?

Bepo @SulongBepoArc Pilaf gang in the benz? I see you Pilaf gang in the benz? I see you https://t.co/PIiuM1T9qE

The Pilaf Gang is a crew of mis-fits, al la Team Rocket who have been around since the original series. Consisting of Pilaf, Mai, and Shu, these three troublemakers have been around since Son Goku was a kid, and have somehow de-aged to the point where Mai is a child.

It was revealed in Dragon Ball Super that these three used the Dragon Balls to make three wishes, one of which was to wish for youth, resulting in their de-aging. The way they got the Dragon Balls is still unaswered.

2) Why are there Angels and Universes in the first place?

Gote @DoooGote

youtu.be/O7NH5CIn43w Dragon Ball Legends- THE OMNIPOTENT PRESENCE OF AN ANGEL! THIS NEW WHIS IS ALREADY REPLACED? Dragon Ball Legends- THE OMNIPOTENT PRESENCE OF AN ANGEL! THIS NEW WHIS IS ALREADY REPLACED?youtu.be/O7NH5CIn43w https://t.co/JXIkPBbZB1

One of the more interesting questions in Dragon Ball is that beings like Gods of Destruction, Angels, and Universes exist in the first place. Given that Zeno seems to have near unlimited power, it is unknown why these came into being.

Much like a previous question, it is possible that he may have just been bored, or these systems have been in place before Zeno became as strong as he is now.

In other words, it is the classic Chicken or the Egg question, and one that will likely never see an answer.

1) How did Vegeta become a Super Saiyan God?

The Prince of all Saiyans has always been second best to Goku, but there is one thing he managed to do without outside help. To turn into a Super Saiyan God, Goku required the help of six other pure-hearted Super Saiyans, enabling him to transform into the Super Saiyan God to take on Beerus.

Vegeta, however, managed to do the same without the aid of the other Saiyans, as Goku stated in Resurrection, “all of that is purely his own power.”

It is possible he gained the ability to do so by training with Whis, but it is strange that he managed to circumnavigate a process Goku had to use, all without going Super Saiyan 3 in the process.

