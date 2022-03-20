10 Dragon Ball characters who are neither villains nor heroes

Allegiances in Dragon Ball have always been somewhat confusing for certain characters. Some of these characters never really indicate true loyalty or allegiance throughout Dragon Ball. Others eventually come over to one side or another, even if it takes some flip-flopping first.

Many characters, especially those introduced in Dragon Ball Super, can never truly be classified as good or bad, hero or villain. Many of these are the immortal beings Dragon Ball Super introduces, such as Lord Beerus and Whis.

Here are ten Dragon Ball characters who are neither villains nor heroes.

Dragon Ball’s mythical deities dominate list of unaligned characters

1) Zeno

The Omni-King of the Multiverse, Grand Zeno seems somewhat indifferent to and removed from the concepts of good and evil. His childish demeanor simply guides him to follow the fun, whether that be restoring universes or destroying them.

2) Grand Priest

Likewise, the Grand Priest seemingly is only concerned with his master Zeno’s wishes throughout Dragon Ball Super. He seems to show no opinion or alignment between the two extremes of personality, a running theme for the franchise’s Godly people.

3) Whis

Just like his father, Whis also seems indifferent to good or evil, never getting involved in Goku’s messes one way or the other. Although he seems to be somewhat kinder than his master, Beerus, he never appears to definitively align himself.

4) Beerus

Despite leaning towards punishment and cruelty more often than not, Beerus is still somewhat indifferent in good and evil. He only shows concern for the actions of others when they directly affect his life and/or pleasures, such as Earth’s food. With this being his guiding principle, he can’t truly be pinned down as good or evil.

5) Champa

Beerus’ twin brother, Champa, is also hard to pin down in terms of good versus evil, though he does seem generally more easy going than his brother. However, he still seems to pay no mind in terms of good, evil, or morality, making his true allegiances hard to pin down.

6) Vados

As Champa’s attendant, Vados’ allegiances are also somewhat unclear and undefined. She mainly serves her master's whims, similar to what Whis does to Beerus. She, however, seems somewhat more comfortable with action that steers more towards the “evil” side of the spectrum, even if she’s not truly evil.

7) Shenron

Some of the most neutral characters in all of Dragon Ball are the eternal dragons which reside in the eponymous deus ex machina devices. Shenron is the first character seen in the series, even granting a wish to someone who kills him shortly thereafter.

He and the other dragons simply do not care about the morality of the wish being asked.

8) Porunga

Likewise, Porunga never truly seems to mind the attitudes and moralities of the wishes being presented. Although he’s never been asked to grant an “evil” wish, he doesn’t seem to prefer granting “good” wishes either.

9) Super Shenron

Likewise, the one wish Dragon Ball Super sees Super Shenron grant is certainly a morally righteous one. Bringing the erased universes back in the wake of the Tournament of Power is undoubtedly a heroic deed, yet the dragon seems uninterested in the morality of wishes.

10) Toronbo

Finally, the most recently introduced of the Eternal Dragons is Toronbo, inhabitant of the Cerealian Dragon Balls. He grants the most powerful wishes in the universe to both Granolah and Elec, seemingly not caring about the consequences of the wish or their intentions.

