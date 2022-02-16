10 Dragon Ball characters who can crush Goku within seconds

Despite having reached the point of having Ultra Instinct, there are still many Dragon Ball characters Goku is unable to beat. The boundaries Dragon Ball Super pushes in terms of the pinnacle of strength contribute greatly to this fact.

While Goku will eventually be able to overcome these opponents, this is sadly not the case in the current Dragon Ball canon. Considering Goku is still struggling against mortals, it’s a safe bet there are no Gods he can yet beat.

Here are ten Dragon Ball characters who can crush Goku within seconds.

Whis and 9 other Dragon Ball characters can defeat Goku almost instantly

1) Zeno

When discussing who could defeat Goku in seconds, Dragon Ball Super’s Zeno must be acknowledged. Super’s “Future” Trunks saga showed that the Omni-King can erase an entire universe in seconds, with no preparation needed.

With such power and ability, Zeno could literally erase Goku from existence in a matter of moments.

2) Beerus

Dragon Ball Super fans know firsthand that Beerus is still leagues above Goku, even with the attainment of Ultra Instict. The Destroyer barely broke a sweat when fighting Super Saiyan God Goku, and even still, its questionable what Ultra Instinct could do.

Furthermore, Beerus’ full power has yet to be seen in the series, implying an enigmatic, vast reserve of strength.

3) Grand Priest

As the leader of the Angels and Zeno’s personal attendant, the Grand Priest is likely incredibly strong. Despite never fighting during the series, he’s portrayed very ominously throughout all of Dragon Ball Super.

Considering the title he holds combined with this portrayal, it’s more likely than not that the Grand Priest is much more powerful than Goku.

4) Zeno’s guards

Likewise, Zeno’s guards are likely stronger than all the Angels (other than the Grand Priest) and the Gods of Destruction in the event of revolt. Even if they’re as powerful as the Angels and Destroyers, Zeno’s guards should easily and quickly take down Goku. While the scenario is unlikely, it would almost certainly end with Goku’s quick defeat.

5) Whis

As an Angel using Autonomous Ultra Instinct, there’s little doubt a serious Whis could take Goku out near instantaneously. Being Beerus’ martial arts instructor, it’s likely Whis is even more skilled in that regard than Beerus.

Fans may remember Beerus defeating Goku in one strike to the neck in the early stages of Dragon Ball Super. As the Destroyer's martial arts instructor, Whis can likely do this and so much more in one blow.

6) Vados

The Whis to Champa’s Beerus, Vados is the older sister of her Universe 7 Angelic counterpart, only residing within Universe 6. As a martial arts instructor to another God of Destruction, Vados is likely just as powerful as Whis. Her being his universal inverse would seem to further support this theory.

With Vados and Whis established as being at roughly similar power levels, there’s little doubt she would also make quick work of Goku.

7) Iwan

As Universe 1’s God of Destruction, he and his universe were excused from Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power for being generally powerful enough. Therefore, it’s likely Iwan is also stronger than the average God of Destruction, or at least the average of those whose universes participated.

Considering Beerus has already been established as superior to Goku, it’s more likely than not that Iwan would also win.

8) Awamo

Another Universe 1 resident, Awamo is Iwan’s mentor, Angel, and martial arts instructor, similar to Vados and Whis’ roles. Likewise, we can assume Awamo is just as, if not more powerful than his two siblings. Therefore, like his siblings, he should also have no problem quickly taking down Dragon Ball’s Son Goku.

9) Arak

Similarly, Arak is Universe 5’s God of Destruction, whose Universe was also excused from Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power for breaking a power threshold.

It’s a safe bet that he, like Iwan, is also stronger than the average Destroyer who participated. Therefore, Arak should have little to no issue quickly defeating Dragon Ball’s protagonist, Goku.

10) Cukatail

Serving as Universe 5’s Angel, Cukatail plays a similar role for his Destroyer, Arak, as his siblings do to their respective Gods. As mentor and martial arts instructor to his Destroyer, Cukatail is also likely as strong as both his Angel siblings and his God.

Therefore, he should have little to no issue quickly and wholly defeating Goku.

