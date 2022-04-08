5 odd rules every Angel follows in Dragon Ball (& 5 interesting facts)

The Dragon Ball Super anime and manga introduced a powerful race of celestial beings into the series. The Angels are most likely the strongest race in the entirety of the Dragon Ball franchise.

Although they do not have many feats that display their power, the various statements surrounding them are enough. They are each born with Autonomous Ultra Instinct, and the only character better at the technique than the Angels is their father, the Grand Priest.

Since their introduction, the Angels have been a source of mystery and interest for the Dragon Ball fandom. The Angels also have strange laws they must follow and an abundance of interesting facts related to them.

Five strange rules for every Angel in Dragon Ball

1) The Angels cannot side with good or bad

Since the Angels are mighty, it could cause many problems if any of them were to choose one side over another during a dispute. This is why they must stay neutral no matter what conflict they are witnessing.

2) The Angels cannot ask for assistance to save their universe

Whis utilizing Temporal Do-Over (Image via Toei Animation)

This rule is somewhat of an extension of the Angels being required to stay neutral. Since they must always remain neutral, they cannot show any favoritism to the universe they have been assigned to.

As a result, they cannot ask anyone for aid when their universe is being attacked or destroyed. However, they can use their own abilities to prevent the destruction of their universe, as Whis is seen doing when he rewinds time so Goku can defeat Frieza.

3) The Angels cannot engage mortals in combat outside of training

This is probably the most well-known and strictest rule that the Angels must follow. Many times in the series, it has been stated that if an Angel is to fight a mortal, not including training, they will be eradicated.

There is no wiggle room with this rule, so the Angels must always keep a calm mind.

4) An Angel must always be paired with a God of Destruction

DBZReign @DBZreign107 All Gods of Destruction and Angels... All Gods of Destruction and Angels... 👍 https://t.co/MxF6PSMtOo

At birth, each Angel is assigned to a God of Destruction. Since they are born masters in martial arts and Ultra Instinct, they act like the God of Destruction's combat mentor and attendant.

They serve and guide the God of Destruction into making the right decisions about their duties for destroying.

5) The Angels have to use their Angel Attendant's Staff for many abilities

Every Angel holding their Attendant's Staff (Image via Toei Animation)

Besides Ultra Instinct and martial arts abilities, the Angels use their Angel Attendant's Staff when performing many skills. Whis is seen rewinding time and resurrecting Frieza while using his Attendant's Staff.

They also sometimes incorporate their staff-wielding into their martial arts techniques.

Five interesting facts about species of overpowered celestials

1) Every Angel is named after an alcoholic beverage

Every Angel in Dragon Ball is named after some type of alcoholic beverage, so the creators were definitely having a fun time naming these characters. These names follow the theme of associating important aspects of the series with funny words.

Another example is the final phrase in the Super Shenron summoning ritual. The Grand Priest says, "grant my wish, pretty peas."

2) The Angels do not fall in love with other beings

Norine🎨🦋 @Norine_27



- The essence

- Flavour

- The touch



It's "hmm" Subarashi! @ToeiAnimation The moment Whis tries and eats the food he was like- The essence- Flavour- The touchIt's "hmm" Subarashi! @ToeiAnimation The moment Whis tries and eats the food he was like- The essence - Flavour - The touchIt's "hmm" Subarashi! https://t.co/5X4oDnqI08

While they may find love in various Dragon Ball fanfiction stories, the Angels have never been seen falling in love in the Dragon Ball series, so it is safe to assume they cannot fall in love with other beings. Whis seems to have fallen head over heels for human cuisine from Universe 7's Earth.

3) The Angels cannot function if the God of Destruction they are assigned to dies

Mojito just moments after Universe 9 was erased (Image via Toei Animation)

Whenever a universe is erased in Dragon Ball, the Angel associated with it is saved from being erased. However, they are not rescued from a horrible fate.

Since each Angel is connected to a God of Destruction, they will go into a state of inactivity when their God of Destruction is killed or erased. They cannot move freely or think and seem suspended in a state of limbo.

4) The Angels are capable of resurrecting the dead

Whis resurrects Frieza after the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

As a result of his decision to join Universe 7's team and his outstanding performance during the Tournament of Power, Whis decided to resurrect Frieza from the dead. This is an incredible feat since, before this, the only way to revive someone from the dead was by using the seven Dragon Balls.

5) The Angels may grow backward

Kusu during the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

There is a theory in the Dragon Ball fandom that the Angels age backward. This means that the older they get, the younger they look.

The basis for this theory are Kusu and the Grand Priest. The latter is the oldest Angel, but he looks incredibly young. Kusu is the oldest of the Grand Priest's children, but she looks like a young child.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

