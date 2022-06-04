5 Dragon Ball characters immune to Hakai (& 5 who could eventually conquer it)

When Dragon Ball Super introduced the Gods of Destruction to us, we were shown a new technique called Hakai. This power was unlike anything we had ever seen before, able to eliminate everything and anyone it touched. Not only that, the spirit and entire existence of the being hit by it would cease to exist.

It is a terrifying ability which is almost impossible to survive. But there are certain characters in the series who are immune to it, either by their own nature or by a wish. So, this list will talk about five characters who are not affected by a Hakai, and five others who will become immune to it in the future.

Disclaimer: This list will contain the author’s opinion and will not be in any order. It will contain spoilers from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

Which 5 Dragon Ball characters are immune to Hakai?

1) Garlic Jr.

Garlic Jr. is one of the only characters in all of Dragon Ball to ever achieve their dream of immortality. In the universe, immortality does not mean eternal life or youth, those are different concepts. There, immortality is the capability to never die.

Story continues below ad

We learned during Dragon Ball Super that the Gods of Destruction cannot destroy immortal beings, because of their wish to never die. So even if Garlic Jr. is not one of the strongest characters in the series, he is one of the only beings that is completely unaffected by Hakai.

2) Janemba

Janemba is Dragon Ball’s Incarnation of Evil, so he is unable to die as long as evil exists. The Hakai is only able to destroy physical objects, ghosts included, but there has never been any indication that it can destroy concepts in their entirety.

Story continues below ad

So, Janemba would not be affected by the Hakai, or at least he would not be completely destroyed by it. Maybe his current physical form will be erased, but he will just keep coming back. Evil can never be truly eradicated.

3) Whis

It is unlikely that any of the Angels will be affected by Hakai, since they have never been threatened with being erased by their respective Gods, even when they have annoyed them. Whis is the best example of this fact.

Story continues below ad

He is constantly arguing with Beerus about food, even going as far as to almost start a fight. And yet Beerus has never used Hakai as a threat against his Angel, like he normally does for beings who annoy or contradict him.

4) The Grand Priest

Being one of the strongest beings in the entire Dragon Ball multiverse, the Grand Priest is never in danger of a Hakai erasing him. The Gods and Angels hold him in a high regard because of his enormous power, and there is no God amongst the universes who is not scared of this mighty being.

Story continues below ad

If the Gods are scared of him, it is unlikely they would be able to defeat him, not even with an ability that can erase anything it touches. And we have seen mortals surviving the technique, so a being as powerful as the Grand Priest would probably not even feel it.

5) Zeno

The Omni-King of all the Dragon Ball multiverse, if there is a being that can survive this technique it is Zeno. His power is feared in all the universes and he possesses a power even greater than the Hakai’s, the ability to erase anything he desires from existence.

Story continues below ad

Unlike Hakai, this power is not something a being can avoid or deflect. Those things Zeno wants to erase will be. Without warning, they will simply cease to exist. No Hakai could ever compare to such a power, so there is no reason why it could affect the Omni-King

Who amongst the Dragon Ball characters will conquer it eventually?

1) Goku

Goku did survive being hit by the Hakai once, but only barely and with the help of Beerus, who arrived just in time to prevent him from being overwhelmed by this technique. After he was hit, Goku looked like he could barely keep going, but he was nowhere near destroyed yet.

Story continues below ad

We need to keep in mind that Goku was hit with the Hakai while he was in base form and Frieza used it against him when he did not expect it. It is very likely Goku would be able to survive the technique without a problem if he were to transform into any other form.

2) Vegeta

Unlike Goku, we have seen Vegeta deflect and even cut through Hakais before. During his fight with Topo, after the Pride Trooper decided to use his God of Destruction abilities, Vegeta was able to surpass this power and even eliminate his opponent with no issue.

Story continues below ad

Now that he is able to use this power for himself in his Ultra Ego form, the possibilities of him being affected by the Hakai have grown slimmer and slimmer. If someone in Dragon Ball will be able to control and overcome the power of destruction, it's Vegeta.

3) Frieza

Frieza was the first mortal we saw on screen who survive a Hakai. During an ambush, Universe 9 planned to get rid of Universe 7’s last team member, Frieza was directly hit by the technique and was able to stop its course for a while, until it swallowed him whole.

Story continues below ad

But even then, Frieza was not fazed at all and was able to contain the destructive power between his hands. However, we need to remember he was out of breath after and was in his Golden Frieza form. His final form would probably not survive this destructive power, but it could in the future.

4) Broly

When talking about raw power, even when in base form, Broly is the character that comes to mind. This Saiyan was just introduced in Dragon Ball Super, and we do not know a lot about his limits or full power, but it is pretty clear he is a lot stronger in his base form than Goku and Vegeta.

Story continues below ad

Goku and Vegeta had to fuse to face him when he entered his Legendary Super Saiyan form. And even when he wasn't able to do much against the Fusion, the fact that two of the strongest fighters had to fuse to beat him speaks volumes about his power.

5) Jiren

Jiren is not only the strongest fighter in Universe 11, but he is also the only confirmed mortal in Dragon Ball to have surpassed his God of Destruction. His title cannot be discussed after we saw him display such strength and might during the Tournament of Power.

Story continues below ad

Jiren is the only mortal being to be above a God of destruction, meaning it is almost impossible for the Hakai to affect him. His unfazed reaction during Topo’s fight against Vegeta could indicate that he was not impressed with the destructive capabilities of such a technique.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far