Dragon Ball Super introduced Hakai, the God of Destruction's ultimate power of erasure. It has shown the ability to completely obliterate objects, souls, people, cities, and even planets and cause them to cease to exist.

It's a technique only accessed via god beings, godlike beings or ones that can reach their level. The mind must constantly think of destruction and must be absolutely focused. The target cannot be revived, nor are they present in Other World after.

Naturally, various gods of destruction have come and gone with Hakai. Here are the 10 strongest Hakai users in Dragon Ball, ranked!

Note: The article only reflects the authors' perspective.

Dragon Ball's 10 strongest Hakai users

10) Ultra Ego Vegeta

Vegeta being the lowest only means one thing: he just started using the technique in Ultra Ego mode! He's the lowest here because at his beginner level Hakai was only able to destroy small pebbles up to the backside of a waterfall.

He later tried using it against Granolah, but the Cerealian was unfazed. He even tried a Sphere of Destruction, but Granolah was able to destroy it.

9) Granolah

A newer addition to the Dragon Ball Super manga and sole survivor of the Cerealian race, Granolah gained the ability to Hakai things after wishing to become the strongest in the universe.

He's here because his Hakai, like Vegeta, only destroys boulders. It wasn't quite as effective against Gas.

8) Gas

The other strongest warrior and newbie Hakai user, Gas is a terrifying foe. He gained the ability to use hakai after wishing to be the strongest in the universe alongside Granolah.

Whilst he's adept in combat and able to keep up with Granolah and disable him whilst keeping up with Goku, his Hakai usage is on Granolah's level owing to not having trained with it.

7) Top

The bulky Pride Trooper Top makes this part of the list for two reasons. He's an in-training God of Destruction to surpass Belmod and second, his Hakai was untrained and not enough to destroy Vegeta.

His raw destructive power was enough to shatter parts of the Null Realm in the Tournament of Power from Dragon Ball Super and had Vegeta not mastered Super Saiyan Blue, he would've almost certainly been destroyed.

6) Super Saiyan Blue Goku

Unlike Vegeta or Top, Goku's Hakai attempt worked! He managed to cut Zamasu in half with it, but it was incredibly slow. So slow, in fact, that Zamasu had the chance to grab Mai and use her as a human shield, forcing Goku to stop the attack. Goku still managed it at Super Saiyan Blue.

Then again, he is one of the lead characters in Dragon Ball. It's no surprise he ended up here.

5) Sidra

The portly God of Destruction Sidra made this list because of his Hakai being at the God of Destruction level. In the Dragon Ball Super anime, he used it to blow up an entire city and later tried using it to kill Frieza. The latter had a ton of issues deflecting it back at Goku.

Sidra is among the weakest of the Gods of Destruction if this Hakai is any indication.

4) Belmod

Don't let the clown makeup fool you, Belmod is one tough god. In the God of Destruction bout in the Dragon Ball Super manga, he took no damage from Liqurr's Nine Tailed barrage and managed to trap them all in imprisonment balls and faked being knocked out. He took no damage from the fight.

3) Quitlea

Quitlea was one of the Gods left standing in the God of Destruction bout and beat Beerus in arm wrestling. He also proved crafty enough to survive till the end and was about to go fist-to-fist with Beerus before The Grand Minister stopped the fight.

Since his hakai is 'god of destruction' level, it's assumed he's strong enough to destroy things as Beerus does.

2) Champa

Champa is only outdone by Beerus in his sheer destructive force. He's able to destroy planets with relative ease. It's unfortunate that his portly size counts against him, as despite his energy and power, he's not so good at stamina.

He has shown the ability to erase planets and people, however he pales in comparison to Beerus in sheer stamina. Otherwise, the two might as well be evenly matched despite Vados' teasing otherwise!

1) Beerus

Beerus, the first god of destruction in Dragon Ball Super, is naturally number one. His hakai ability has been demonstrated with him destroying the soul of Doctor Masharito and Zamasu.

He destroys planets with ease and can even concentrate his hakai down to just barely destroying Vegeta's armor when training him. He has also demonstrated that non-godlike attacks barely phase him and can destroy planets with just a tap or nail.

Bottom line, Beerus has a god-like power that even Goku has a hard time against!

Conclusion

Hakai is an extremely powerful technique introduced via Dragon Ball Super. The fact that the gods are the only ones to perfect it so far means others have a lot of catching up to do!

