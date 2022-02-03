3 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Granolah (and 3 who don't stand a chance)

Granolah has undoubtedly stolen the show in the most recent arc of Dragon Ball Super. The Cerealian bounty hunter has triumphed over Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and will now seemingly triumph over Gas.

While Granolah did take the easy route to this power via the Dragon Balls, he’s nevertheless one of the strongest in Universe 7. Having put down both Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta, there are very few who Granolah certainly cannot defeat in Universe 7.

Here are three Dragon Ball characters who can still beat Granolah, and three more who don’t stand a chance.

These three Dragon Ball characters would still wipe the floor with Granolah

1) Beerus

Beerus as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Since Granolah specified in his wish that he did not want to be stronger than a God, Beerus should still easily defeat the Cerealian. Even if Granolah was able to put up a fight, it’s doubtful his wish of being the strongest in the Universe would override the effects of a Haki blast. As a result, it’s a fair assumption that Beerus could still easily defeat Granolah.

2) Whis

Whis as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, as an Angel, it’s also doubtful that Granolah’s wish has made him stronger than Whis considering the power of Gods were specifically excluded. Furthermore, while Granolah was able to beat a Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, Whis’ Autonomous Ultra Instinct belongs to an entirely different caliber.

Since it’s highly unlikely Granolah would be able to break through Whis’ defenses, it’s safe to assume Whis would still beat Granolah.

3) Zeno

Zeno as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Omni-King of the Multiverse, there’s little to no doubt Zeno would easily defeat Granolah. While Zeno’s combat skills are a complete unknown, these are somewhat irrelevant when considering the other powers Zeno wields.

Even if Granolah were to somehow overpower Zeno, it would take the childish multiversal ruler almost no effort to erase Granolah from existence. Therefore, there’s no doubt Zeno would defeat Granolah quickly and easily in a fight.

These three Dragon Ball characters don’t have a chance against Granolah

1) Gohan

Gohan as seen during the Z anime's Buu saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately for the former holder of the Strongest in the Universe title, Gohan stands no chance against the current owner of that honor. The Half-Saiyan’s slow and steady decline from the Cell Games saga onward did somewhat of an upturn in Dragon Ball Super. However, even the Tournament of Power Gohan still stands no chance in a fight against Granolah.

2) Piccolo

Piccolo as seen during Super's Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Having been shown to be on a somewhat similar level to Gohan during the Tournament of Power, Piccolo would also stand little to no chance against Granolah. Like Gohan, Piccolo’s relevance and power has waned since the Cell Games saga with almost no signs of improvement.

It’s an unfortunate thing to say about a beloved character, but Piccolo’s prime has passed, and with it his chances of ever beating Granolah.

3) Android 17

Android 17 as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Android 17 did prove his strength by making it to the Tournament of Power’s final four contestants, it’s still unlikely he’d be able to triumph over Granolah. Despite having infinite energy, Android 17’s body would likely give out before energy endurance would be a problem for either combatant. Considering the feats Granolah has achieved in the current Dragon Ball Super arc, 17 should be little to no problem for the Cerealian.

Honorable mention: Jiren

Jiren as seen during Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power anime arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren is an interesting matchup for Granolah when it comes to who would win. On one hand, Jiren is said to be stronger than a God of Destruction and therefore should be able to beat Granolah since Granolah’s wish didn’t give him a God’s power. On the other hand, Jiren is still technically a mortal and was beaten by Goku and friends, with Granolah having just beaten Goku himself.

While the outcome is unclear, the fight would undoubtedly be fantastic if Jiren and Granolah were to ever match up.

