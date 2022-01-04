Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes interview confirms Gohan and Piccolo as main characters

A recent interview of Akio Iyoku with Nikkei Magazine confirms that both Gohan and Piccolo will be the focus of Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes. In addition, Goku and Vegeta are seemingly pushed to the side for this film in exchange for a more Earthly base in plot.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie recently received a second trailer at Jump Festa ‘22. This second trailer seemingly changed fans' opinions on the animation style and their personal excitement level for the film. Leaks confirming Gohan and Piccolo as the stars would presumably continue this positive trend.

Akio Iyoku interview with Nikkei Magazine discusses Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes plot, creation process, and more

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 The magazine Nikkei Entertainment has a brief interview with Iyoku on DBS: Super Hero. Most interesting tidbit (for me): Gohan and Gamma 1’s battle wasn’t originally in the rain, but director Tetsuro Kodama thought rain would look cool and Toriyama approved. The magazine Nikkei Entertainment has a brief interview with Iyoku on DBS: Super Hero. Most interesting tidbit (for me): Gohan and Gamma 1’s battle wasn’t originally in the rain, but director Tetsuro Kodama thought rain would look cool and Toriyama approved. https://t.co/03KNPFRSR1

The interview began with Iyoku discussing how the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes script had been worked on before Dragon Ball Super: Broly came out. Iyoku stated the movie is meant to be a change of pace from universe-scale battles such as against Broly. To that end, the movie will focus on Gohan and Piccolo as opposed to Goku and Vegeta.

The movie also seemingly will show off the “army” side of the Red Ribbon Army. Essentially, the Red Ribbon Army is functioning as a full-fledged organization in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes as opposed to being one villain who has to be defeated. Iyoku also excitedly shared that Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, designed their new base and vehicles personally.

Iyoku said Magenta and Carmine’s “villainous machinations” are key to Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes’ first half. While the two are ordinary humans and don’t require battle choreography, the production team has paid a lot of attention to their mannerisms and gestures.

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 While much of the movie will be devoted to this “human drama”, the CGI visuals will also be used for battle scenes that depict Gamma 1 and 2’s inhuman speed and fighting style, and scholar Gohan’s true strength. Director Kodama specializes in CG animation. While much of the movie will be devoted to this “human drama”, the CGI visuals will also be used for battle scenes that depict Gamma 1 and 2’s inhuman speed and fighting style, and scholar Gohan’s true strength. Director Kodama specializes in CG animation.

Iyoku also mentioned that much of Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes is devoted to this “human drama,” likely a reference to Magenta and Carmine’s aforementioned intentions. Iyoku further stated that the CG animation will be used to emphasize the inhuman speed and style of Gamma 1 and 2. In addition, Iyoku said it will “scholar Gohan’s true strength,” likely teasing somewhat of a return to form for the former strongest Saiyan alive.

While no new specific plot details have been given, there’s certainly a lot to glean from this Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes Iyoku interview. The movie’s production is clearly being carefully considered and approached.

The most exciting revelation from this Iyoku interview is the apparent Gohan tease. Fans everywhere would undoubtedly be delighted to see Gohan return to teenage form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes.

