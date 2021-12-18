Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer has fans torn between excitement and concern

Jump Festa ‘22 is finally here, and with it comes the new trailer for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The trailer has left fans torn between excitement for the film, but concern for Piccolo and other characters' fates during the film.

Overall, the film looks to be very engaging with a lot of moments that’ll send fans home happy. While the trailer does leave one particular character’s fate mysteriously up in the air, it doesn’t give enough information to say anything for certain.

Regardless, Twitter is still preparing themselves for the worst, as they fear Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes might mean the permanent death of a beloved character.

Twitter goes wild over Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, with some fans showing excitement and praise for Gohan, others concerned for Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Twitter reaction to new trailer

DBHype @DbsHype1



Translations: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - Official Trailer 2 English SubTranslations: @Herms98 Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - Official Trailer 2 English SubTranslations: @Herms98 https://t.co/03j5K722YJ

The next official trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released today at the Jump Festa ‘22 DBS panel. Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes will seemingly focus on Gohan’s struggle against new Red Ribbon Army androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. In the trailer, Piccolo is briefly seen squaring off against Gamma 2, yet not seen in the trailer after this.

While many fans are celebrating the return of Super Saiyan Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero through various memes and jokes, some fans are worried about Piccolo’s fate. While the contemporary Dragon Ball rules are somewhat unclear, there’s a chance Piccolo may not be able to be revived by the Earth versions.

Xin @Disgusting_Xin @DbsHype1 @DbsHype

Goku is out of the picture here and is going to be in Whis' planet for the majority, if not, the entirety of the film. Maybe Vegeta too, don't know.



This is a good thing. Gohan could take center stage with his father absent, like in other DBZ films. @Herms98 Okay, so here's my guess.Goku is out of the picture here and is going to be in Whis' planet for the majority, if not, the entirety of the film. Maybe Vegeta too, don't know.This is a good thing. Gohan could take center stage with his father absent, like in other DBZ films. @DbsHype1 @DbsHype @Herms98 Okay, so here's my guess.Goku is out of the picture here and is going to be in Whis' planet for the majority, if not, the entirety of the film. Maybe Vegeta too, don't know.This is a good thing. Gohan could take center stage with his father absent, like in other DBZ films.

In previous Dragon Ball franchise entries, the Earthly Dragon Balls were said to be able to bring one person back to life two times. While this was still when Kami was their creator and not Dende, this rule in particular was never addressed after the change. As a result, the suspicious flash and then sudden lack of appearance by Piccolo in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie has some fans worried that Piccolo could be gone for good.

Regardless, fans excitement for the film is very high. Fans are even coming around on the CGI animation, which is something that was very much hated after the first Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer. It’s good to see fans coming around on this front as more previews of the film are released.

In summation

AFujinsLifeTv (Artist) @AFujins

Gohan looks way to upset. @DbsHype I have a feeling Piccolo is gonna die in this film or atleast be extremely hurt.Gohan looks way to upset. @DbsHype I have a feeling Piccolo is gonna die in this film or atleast be extremely hurt.Gohan looks way to upset. https://t.co/gVWgSdfTqc

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie released its second official preview today. Based on the trailer, it seems Gohan is taking center stage again for the first time since the Cell arc.

Dyre Network @playr3legendary @WSJ_manga I'm assuming RR dude kills Piccolo, Gohan wears his gi in honor of his best buddy and seeks revenge. Vegeta and Goku is off God training somewhere, gets wind of this, intervenes a bit but decides to let Gohan handle it? @WSJ_manga I'm assuming RR dude kills Piccolo, Gohan wears his gi in honor of his best buddy and seeks revenge. Vegeta and Goku is off God training somewhere, gets wind of this, intervenes a bit but decides to let Gohan handle it?

While this news is very welcome to fans everywhere, the trailer has some theorizing that the death of Piccolo may occur in the film. Piccolo is seen early on fighting Gamma 2 in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie, but not seen again in the trailer after.

Regardless, fans are getting more and more excited about the movie with the release of the new trailer. Be sure to keep an eye out for all information regarding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, leading up to its Japanese release date of Friday, April 22, 2022.

