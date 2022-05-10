Is Zeno evil? (& 9 questions Dragon Ball fans may never know the answer to)

Despite, or possibly even because of, Dragon Ball being primarily a fighting series, some mysteries within its world seem to go unanswered. Throughout each instance of the Dragon Ball franchise, there seem to be significant plot points or implications which go completely unaddressed and unresolved.

Dragon Ball Super, for example, has led fans to wonder whether or not Zeno is evil. Interestingly enough, the question is valid as very little is known about the Omni-King's origins, goals, or even true personality beyond his childish exterior.

Here are ten questions Dragon Ball fans may never know the answer to.

Dragon Ball franchise has plenty of mysteries for fans to dig into

1) Is Zeno evil?

Zeno's somewhat evil acts all seem to be based on childish reactions such as like or hate, excitement or boredom (Image via Toei Animation)

As discussed above, the question of whether or not Dragon Ball Super's Zeno is evil is an intriguing one. He's undoubtedly childish, at least based on his outward presentation, but evil is still up for debate.

His somewhat evil acts all seem to be based on childish reactions such as like or hate, excitement or boredom, etc. However, it's possible fans may never get a definitive answer here due to the mystery of his character.

2) How was Majin Buu created?

Majin Buu as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Official Dragon Ball material says that Majin Buu was created during "Time Immemorial," also referenced when discussing the Ancient Saiyans. At this time or any point in the franchise, what isn't discussed is how Majin Buu came into being.

His race is unique and not seen any other time in the series, likely meaning he's some creation. However, if this is the case, then who created him, and how and why?

Unfortunately, fans will likely never get the answers to these questions.

3) What is Frieza’s race called?

Frieza as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Frieza and King Cold's race is never given a name throughout the canon Dragon Ball series'. Like Yoda in Star Wars, fans have simply called it the Frieza race due to no official, canonical name being available.

Hopefully, this will one day be answered by series creator and author Akira Toriyama for clarity's sake.

4) What was the Nameless Namekian’s name?

Piccolo and Kami re-fuse, essentially reviving the Nameless Namekian (Image via Toei Animation)

The Nameless Namekian is the being that was initially the merged form of Kami and King Piccolo. The two split from the being as a way for Kami to purge the evil within him that was King Piccolo.

Yet during the recount of their shared corporeal form, a name for their original person isn't given. Some materials claim his name to be Katas, the same name as his father, but none of these seem to be officially, canonically recognized.

As a result, fans will likely never know the Nameless Namekian's true name.

5) What gives Saiyan’s their zenkai power?

Goku seen in a healing tank (Image via Toei Animation)

The zenkai power is what has allowed Dragon Ball's Saiyans to rapidly progress throughout the series, whether full, half, or even quarter-blooded Saiyan. The mechanics of the power are simple enough, but no answer beyond "Saiyan biology" is given for what exactly gives them this power.

It would surely make a fascinating investigation to finally tell fans what gives them this extraordinary ability. Until then, however, followers can only be left guessing.

6) Who was Yamoshi, the Legendary Super Saiyan?

Yamoshi's spirit as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, the Legendary Super Saiyan Yamoshi is never expanded on as a character or figure in the Saiyan race beyond his aforementioned title. Fans have no idea who he was, when he lived, or what led to him becoming the legendary warrior in canon, mainline series material.

Although not incredibly important, it would be nice for fans to get to know the original Super Saiyan for themselves.

7) How did Dr. Gero turn himself into an Android?

Dr. Gero as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Undoubtedly one of the biggest mysteries and debates to come out of Dragon Ball Z is how Dr. Gero managed to turn himself into an Android. The surgery clearly involved operating on his brain and skull, which only further complicates the mystery.

There are canon materials that point to Android 19 handling the brain transplant, but that doesn't explain the other intricate surgeries performed. It's improbable the genius inventor would let 19 handle the other surgical aspects, so how did he manage to perform such complex operations on himself?

8) Who built the Lookout?

The Lookout as seen in the original series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Easily one of the biggest mysteries in the Dragon Ball franchise is the Lookout, a massive platform floating over and looking down on Earth. Earth's current Guardian will typically reside here, the two throughout the series being Kami and Dende.

However, one thing which is never addressed or known about the Lookout is who could've possibly built such a massive, towering structure? Despite being a worthwhile inquisition, the question is never brought up, let alone explored during the mainline series.

9) How does the Lookout move?

Speaking of the Lookout, Dragon Ball Super also introduced a very intriguing and confusing aspect of the platform's being. Apparently, by disconnecting itself from Korin's Tower, the Lookout can freely move across the skies as directed by Earth's Guardian.

Little is addressed in how this works, as the simple-minded Goku simply thanks Dende for the lift and goes off to find Android 17. Yet it's an incredibly worthwhile question asking exactly how this works, with no visible propulsion system on the platform itself.

10) Is the Grand Priest evil?

The Grand Priest as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, in a refrain to the first question on this list, fans have also long wondered whether or not Dragon Ball Super's Grand Priest is evil. The advisor to Zeno seems always to be paying an immoral interest in the situations unfolding before him.

While the Tournament of Power arc didn't entirely lead to the reveal fans were hoping for in his true allegiances, the possibility of his being evil-natured still exists. As a result, the debate about his intentions and objectives still plagues the franchise's fanbase to this day.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

