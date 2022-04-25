Which Dragon Ball character are you based on your Zodiac sign?

Dragon Ball characters and their personalities do fall into somewhat predictable and well-known archetypes. Dragon Ball’s central protagonist Goku is a typical happy-go-lucky, good-natured hero type, while his partner-in-crime Vegeta has more of a brooding, angry anti-hero personality.

Even the ever-popular Zodiac signs can be likened to Dragon Ball characters, as ridiculous as it may sound. Pairings such as Vegeta and the Aries sign make total sense, given both are known for somewhat of a hot-headed nature.

Here is every Zodiac sign’s Dragon Ball character equivalent.

Dragon Ball characters match surprisingly well with Zodiac signs

1) Aries - Vegeta

Vegeta as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The first sign of the Zodiac typically has members which love to be number one, making it a perfect match for Dragon Ball’s Vegeta. His hot-headedness is driven by a desire to be the strongest, perfectly matching the core values of the Aries sign.

They always desire to come out on top, and Vegeta always hates losing or being proven second best (up until Super, that is). Without a doubt, the two are a perfect match.

2) Taurus - Goku

Goku as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Taurus sign is known for dedicating themselves to goals and crafts, much like how Goku’s entire life throughout Dragon Ball is about fighting and getting stronger. Tauruses are also typically viewed as leaders by their friends, inspiring dedication in those who follow them.

Their overall easy-going nature further lends itself to Goku’s personality, who seems to sweat off everything to do what he enjoys. While he may not enjoy the same typical luxuries an average Taurus would, he nevertheless indulges himself in his own way.

3) Gemini - Majin Buu

Majin Buu as seen in the Dragon Ball manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

The key characteristics of the Gemini sign are being playful, spontaneous, and erratic. Arguably, no Dragon Ball character matches that description better than the enigmatic Majin Buu.

Beyond the obvious link of Gemini being twins and Buu having many forms, the sign’s bearers are also known to be incredibly curious. Buu’s story throughout the franchise has been one of learning about the human race and all those present on Earth, further emphasizing the connection between the two.

4) Cancer - Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Cancers are known to be extremely self-protective, guarding their identities and emotions incredibly closely. Future Trunks can be likened to this very easily, considering his aversion to revealing details about himself and his origins upon first appearing in the series.

Cancer is also ruled by the moon, which can be representative of maternal energy. Future Trunks never knowing his father and only having his mother's influence while growing up further provides a clear link between the two.

5) Leo - Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Leos are known to be dramatic, passionate, and loyal, and arguably no Dragon Ball character fits this description better than Krillin. Despite always being the first to panic and feel worried for his life, he follows his best friend Goku into battle in nearly every arc.

The few victories Krillin has had throughout the series are often emphasized by the bald fighter, in true self-celebratory Leo fashion. While many characters in the series can match this sign, Krillin is likely the best bet.

6) Virgo - Bulma

Bulma as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Virgo’s are known to be incredibly busy, always undertaking tasks of their own volition, whether for their benefit or that of others. Their logical, practical, and systematic approach to life perfectly envelops Dragon Ball’s Bulma.

The blue-haired inventor is always helping out the Z Fighters with various inventions, seemingly always able to invent just the right tool for the job. Their desire to improve their skills through constant practice also perfectly encapsulates the scientific method, a clear commonality with Bulma’s inventor-style character.

7) Libra - Gohan

Gohan as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Represented by scales, Libras often look for equilibrium in their life across all areas. Gohan’s simultaneous skill and practice in fighting and book-smarts perfectly encapsulate this attempt at balance.

This is especially true for Libras when it comes to matters of the heart, emphasized by Gohan’s raising a family and how he approaches it. There are few who can personify the Libras sign better than Gohan.

8) Scorpio - Piccolo

Piccolo as seen in the Super: Broly film (Image via Toei Animation)

The Scorpio sign is often referred to as elusive and mysterious, and is encapsulated by some Dragon Ball characters, but none more than Piccolo. The enigmatic Namekian always keeps his cool, and seems to never show any signs of emotion.

His choice to live alone in the wild nature further emphasizes his elusive, mysterious status. Scorpios are also known for cultivating powerful wisdom, which can be likened to Piccolo via his merger with Nail and Kami throughout the series.

9) Sagittarius - Frieza

Frieza as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As weird a link as it may seem, the Sagittarius sign is known for its love of exploration. A great personification of the zodiac sign within the series is the galaxy-traveling, planet-conquering, tyrannical character, Lord Frieza.

The sign is also represented by an archer, and Frieza’s Death Beam attack can be as deadly and accurate as a perfectly-shot arrow whistling through the air.

10) Capricorn - Tien Shinhan

Tien Shinhan as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Capricorn sign is known to understand the value of time and will dedicate themselves to mastering their craft via training over an incredibly long period of time. Tien Shinhan, who quite literally runs a martial arts dojo as of Dragon Ball Super, is a great example of this particular sign.

His desire to be as strong as possible is incredibly emblematic of Capricorn's desire to reach their mountaintop, in whatever field it may be. The flipside of their rebellious, untamed spirit also likens itself to Tien when he confronts a Semi-Perfect Cell despite being very obviously outmatched.

11) Aquarius - Dende

Dende as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Aquarius symbol is known as one which represents being a healer and bestower of life upon the land. Dende’s literal healing of the Z Fighters during Dragon Ball Z’s Namek saga, as well as his later role of Earth’s guardian, perfectly envelop this Zodiac sign.

Aquarius’ status as the most humanitarian of the signs further emphasizes its commonality with Dende. The two are clearly lovers, not fighters, who would rather heal the people and places they care about than combat those they hate.

12) Pisces - Kami

Kami as seen in the original Dragon Ball series (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

As the last sign in the Zodiac calendar, Pisces is said to be incredibly wizened due to having learned the lessons all previous signs have learned. Few characters within the franchise have been made out to be wiser than Kami, Earth’s original guardian.

In a way, his living on the lookout is also symbolic of Pisces’ division of attention between fantasy and reality. While constantly looking over Earth and its people, he resides in something akin to a different world than them, hence the commonality to Pisces’ existence between fantasy and reality.

