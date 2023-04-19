Dragon Ball manga hails Gohan as the strongest character in the most flawed way possible

Dragon Ball Super is progressing at a steady rate and spoilers from the upcoming chapter have already made their rounds on Twitter. According to one of the panels, the topic of Gohan’s strength is revisited, and this time, it was Piccolo who had commented on it.

There is no doubt that the Dragon Ball series is arguably one of the most influential shonen series of all time. But there are plenty of flaws with the show. Plot inconsistencies, power scaling, and power progression are a few among many others.

The show also hails Gohan as the strongest character. As in, there are plenty of characters within the series who believe that he has the potential to surpass every other mortal being in the series. The series also believes that he has the ability to surpass the likes of Vegeta and Goku.

Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama and Piccolo believe in Gohan’s potential of becoming the strongest character

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series, had stated that Gohan was the strongest character in the series. Toriyama sensei also believed that it wasn’t Goku’s guidance that would bring out his full potential, but his teacher Piccolo, the Namekian. In one of his recent interviews, he said:

“Gohan is actually stronger than anyone… or so it’s said… In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher, Piccolo rather than his father Goku.”

Arpit @_thatbeardoguy_ Not Broly, Not Goku or Vegeta, Akira Toriyama confirms that Gohan is the strongest fighter alive! Not Broly, Not Goku or Vegeta, Akira Toriyama confirms that Gohan is the strongest fighter alive! https://t.co/MfULIngwwJ

However, despite such claims, there is no proof which deduces that he is the strongest character in the series at the moment. Characters like Goku and Vegeta are far superior in terms of their overall combat abilities.

Calling Gohan the strongest character is flawed. But there’s a very specific reason why the argument of Gohan’s power is being revisited by numerous fans. He is dubbed the strongest character for the same reason that the likes of Saitama from One Punch Man are known for; Gohan has limitless potential.

Nuigi @Nuigi12 @Fabulous_Yoshi @BhdAnkur



Not only that but in the official Toriyama Description for Gohan Beast, he never mentions exactly how strong Gohan is. @DBSChronicles Toriyama mentioned that in a Q&A and even specified "or so it's said" Gohan is the strongest. That's not an exact answer,Not only that but in the official Toriyama Description for Gohan Beast, he never mentions exactly how strong Gohan is. @Fabulous_Yoshi @BhdAnkur @DBSChronicles Toriyama mentioned that in a Q&A and even specified "or so it's said" Gohan is the strongest. That's not an exact answer, Not only that but in the official Toriyama Description for Gohan Beast, he never mentions exactly how strong Gohan is. https://t.co/Rq3yhN5Apa

It is the lack of utilization that not only upsets fans but also the characters within the series. In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, we can see Piccolo getting enraged over Gohan showing complacency with respect to his training.

He prioritizes studying and his family over becoming stronger despite having the ability to become the strongest mortal in the series. This is an interesting juxtaposition of two extremely different scenarios.

In one case, Gohan can revive his interest in combat and become one of the strongest characters. But as a child, he was facing near-death situations, and his mother raised him to take an interest in scholarly activities. He can achieve power at the cost of the peace that he enjoys at the moment.

On the other hand, he can continue living his happy stable life but would never realize his full potential as a fighter. It will be very interesting to see if Piccolo can help Gohan revive his interest in combat. If the Namekian manages to do this, the world is certainly ready to see Gohan take over the series as the main protagonist.

Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball Super anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes