Dragon Ball manga says goodbye to Goku and Vegeta, breaks its decades old formula

As the newest arc of Dragon Ball nears, the manga seems to have done away with their usual formula. For decades, it has always been "Goku and Vegeta face X threat."

However, this time, things will be different.

Previous announcements have pointed out that this arc will focus on Goten and Trunks. This implies that they will be the protagonists for this arc. Hence, the new arc will shift the spotlight to the two sons of the Z Fighters.

Dragon Ball manga bids adieu to decades old formula

Reveals on social media have unveiled new outfits for the two teenage saiyans. Both are clad in a Great Saiyaman-esque armor, with Goten sporting a cape and Trunks wearing a scarf that resembles the one his future self has.

Considering that it is set before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the two saiyans will play the roles of super heroes, as evident from their costumes. They will each have a mask as well, but more on that will be revealed at a later date.

What is Dragon Ball's "old forumla"?

Goku and Vegeta training with Whis (Image via Toei Animation)

For the past few decades, the series has been applying the same formula to its story. This revolves around the two protagonists, Goku and Vegeta. The pair have always been the ones to arrive and defeat the villain of that respective arc.

The other fighters do make an appearance and put up a fight. However, they are rarely able to stand up to the antagonist for too long and usually end up getting bested.

That is when Goku and Vegeta arrive. Either together or individually, they fend off the villain. Mostly, it is Goku who shows up and acquires a new form or a new technique which helps down the villain.

The tyrant Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

The earliest example of this can be cited from Dragon Ball Z, when Frieza wiped the floor with Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and Krillin. But Goku flew to the rescue, awakened the Super Saiyan form, and decimated Frieza.

Another comes from the Majin Buu Saga. The Z Fighters were no match for Buu after he absorbed Gotenks and later Gohan. That was when Goku and Vegeta stood up to him, fusing with the Potara Earrings into Vegito and almost single-handedly wiping him out.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 will alter the series' course

Goten and Trunks (Image via Toei Animation)

The manga has now decided to do away with this "old formula". Instead, Goten and Trunks will be heroes of this new arc, quite literally. These two young saiyans have been out of the fray for a while. That has left fans wondering where they were, and what they were up to all this time.

Those questions will now be answered as they are set to make a return. It will be interesting to witness the kind of power they have now and how much control they have gained over the Super Saiyan forms.

This new arc will also heavily feature Gohan and Piccolo. In the movie, Piccolo was out training for the most part while Gohan was a researcher. Again, it will be intriguing to see what roles they play in this story and what actually happened before Super Hero.

