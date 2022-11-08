Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's "Sitting on a rock" scene has fans outraged at creator Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a hit on release.

As expected from any Dragon Ball release, it featured explosive action and stunning transformations. Super Hero put Gohan and Piccolo in the spotlight this time, two characters who were long overdue for a power up. The duo received new transformations as Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, bringing them back up in the power rankings.

Gohan Beast (Image via Toei Animation)

However, there was one little detail in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that seemed to bother fans. At one point in the movie, Goku approaches a meditating Vegeta and urges him to start training. He says things like, "How long do you plan to keep sitting there on your rock..." and "...how's sitting on a rock gonna help you win a fight?"

Fans who were angered by this particular scene, took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's "sitting on a rock" scene leaves fans irked

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was by no means a bad film. Fans loved the fresh new look, with new characters such as Gamma 1 and 2, Cell Max, Dr. Hedo and Gohan and Piccolo's new forms. However, a few brief minutes of an interaction between Goku and Vegeta on Planet Beerus seemed to attract criticism from viewers alike.

🐉Xavier🐉 @Xavier8948 Sorhan @Sorhan61 This is probably the only thing I don’t like about Super Hero This is probably the only thing I don’t like about Super Hero https://t.co/SXCfeCvyB7 This felt so out of place, like what was Toriyama thinking here? It’s not like Goku doesn’t meditate anymore he does it all the time in the DBS manga. twitter.com/sorhan61/statu… This felt so out of place, like what was Toriyama thinking here? It’s not like Goku doesn’t meditate anymore he does it all the time in the DBS manga. twitter.com/sorhan61/statu…

DanielSQ @SuperDQ64 @Sorhan61 Agreed. Easily the worst scene in the movie, and probably the worst example of modern Dragon Ball attempting to dumb Goku down as a martial artist (and that's saying something). @Sorhan61 Agreed. Easily the worst scene in the movie, and probably the worst example of modern Dragon Ball attempting to dumb Goku down as a martial artist (and that's saying something).

𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣🍀 @DNegative_ @Sorhan61 Like bro all the way back in the Cell Saga Goku understood this concept @Sorhan61 Like bro all the way back in the Cell Saga Goku understood this concept😭 https://t.co/nEAIHdocbU

VICK89 🇵🇷 @KOHMAXII @Sorhan61 Exactly, vegeta is in no position to educate goku on mental training, When goku has been doing it long before vegeta thought about it, So he should know his place, But that's what happens when you have multiple writers that don't know the history of the series. @Sorhan61 Exactly, vegeta is in no position to educate goku on mental training, When goku has been doing it long before vegeta thought about it, So he should know his place, But that's what happens when you have multiple writers that don't know the history of the series.

Son Goku is no stranger to meditation. Through Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and even Dragon Ball Super, he can be seen sitting at a spot, eyes closed, completely calm while focusing.

Mental Training, as it is termed, helps the fighters calm themselves and channel their Ki. Apart from Goku, a number of others are seen doing it, most notably Piccolo.

Sorhan @Sorhan61 @KingKaiser888 Yeah that’s the only scene I hate from the movie, everything else in Super Hero is great @KingKaiser888 Yeah that’s the only scene I hate from the movie, everything else in Super Hero is great

Fans were not pleased to see one of the series' protoganists behave in such a dense manner. They were not happy that Goku made such comments and contradicted the things he is well-known for doing. Specifically saying "sitting there on your rock" did not bode well at all within the DBZ community.

AwesomeSauce @SeizeOurDestiny @Sorhan61 I hate these moments. I actually think super goku is good but this is def those "dumbing" down moments people refer to. They redo characters moments or dumb down characters to tell their point my least fav thing about modern DB @Sorhan61 I hate these moments. I actually think super goku is good but this is def those "dumbing" down moments people refer to. They redo characters moments or dumb down characters to tell their point my least fav thing about modern DB

🥧🦃Son Chi-Chi🦃🥧 @ChiChi_Verse



Toriyama can have such brain farts @Sorhan61 It's not like Goku doesn't know what meditation is 🙄Toriyama can have such brain farts @Sorhan61 It's not like Goku doesn't know what meditation is 🙄Toriyama can have such brain farts https://t.co/cVuGPW2rAq

Meditation has always been an integral part of the Z Warriors' training. It allows them to enter a state of total calm concentration, increase their awareness, and gather and build up Ki. It is commonly done before a fight by fighters to prepare themselves for the battle.

As mentioned, fighters like Piccolo, Master Roshi, Tien and most recently Jiren (used it to temper his Ki and relax himself during the Tournament of Power) have been seen meditating.

Where does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero fit in the Dragon Ball series?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 26th film that takes place after the events of the Tournament of Power saga and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. It is set within the current line of continuity of the story. It is completely canon and stands to be a part of the franchise.

Shifting the limelight from Goku and Vegeta, it focuses on two other characters, simultaneously being seen as a Gohan and Piccolo hybrid story where they finally put an end to the Red Ribbon Army. Fan favorites such as Android 18 and Krillin make an appearance as well.

