Dragon Ball: Why Jiren would beat Goku if they fought again

At the beginning of Dragon Ball's Tournament of Power, Jiren was seen as a mysterious fighter clad in a red Pride Trooper outfit, standing calmly with his universe. As the tournament began and the minutes ticked on, it became increasingly clear what kind of frightening strength he was holding.

By the end of the tournament, it was down to the strongest, Universe 7's Son Goku and Universe 11's Jiren. So far, he has been Goku's most formidable opponent, refusing to back down and forcing the Saiyan to his limits each time they clashed. Eventually, Goku awakened Ultra Instinct and somehow subdued him.

That ended the debate on who was stronger. However, now that Goku has greater control over his Ultra Instinct technique, the discussion on who was more powerful has been renewed. Hence, fans have been asking - How would Ultra Instinct Goku fare against Jiren in the present scenario?

Dragon Ball: Jiren would likely defeat Son Goku if they were to brawl once more

The facts

The Dragon Ball manga moves forward with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and, after it, Granolah the Survivor Saga. In each one, Goku learns to better harness Mastered Ultra Instinct to the point where he can use it without needing to be pushed to his limits. On the side, Vegeta gains an upgrade to his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved state and, later, awakens a form known as Ultra Ego.

These power-ups are shown to be immensely powerful as Saiyan grows with each battle. Their battle IQ, prowess, and abilities are boosted each time they are challenged to surpass their limits.

While all that is true, fans couldn't help but wonder - where and what was Jiren up to in Dragon Ball? During the Tournament, Jiren stated that he aims to get stronger alone and shatter his limits to become the most powerful fighter. True to his word, he does display some monstrous strength. Knowing him, while the Z Warriors dealt with threats in their universe, Jiren was no doubt off training.

Consequently, as Goku grew exponentially in power, it is certain that so did Jiren. Despite not being shown, Jiren, too, must have reached new heights of power and surpassed his limits long ago.

Jiren vs Son Goku

If the two were to clash, the Pride Trooper from Universe 11 would likely prevail. While many Dragon Ball fans would disagree, there is another lot that would support this statement. There are glaring reasons why this statement would hold true.

First, at the start of the Tournament of Power, Jiren was already leagues above Goku. In contrast, Goku evolved and grew stronger only due to the numerous fights he had. In the end, Jiren technically won as he managed to outlast Goku's newly-acquired Ultra Instinct. He fought on par with it and was overwhelmed by what seemed to be fatigue but still outlasted his opponent.

Second, Dragon Ball Super witnessed Goku being pushed to the very limit. It was due to him breaking past his limit that he awakened Ultra Instinct. Whereas, Jiren had a similar power inside him all along. It was when he got overpowered by Goku that he released it all in a fiery blaze to match the Saiyan.

Lastly, as mentioned, a considerable amount of time has passed since the Tournament of Power. While Goku did get stronger and refined his control of Ultra Instinct, it is but natural that Jiren was away somewhere doing the same.

In Conclusion

Considering that in Dragon Ball Super Jiren was already stronger than Goku, there is little to dispute the outcome of a rematch. While Goku might be able to stay in the Ultra Instinct form for longer, Jiren can certainly match up to it, as he did in the tournament. But how much stronger he would be is something very much debatable.

Thus, if Jiren were to take on Son Goku for a rematch at present, he would triumph, and this time, there would be no Frieza, Vegeta, and Android 17 to help out.

