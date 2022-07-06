Dragon Ball Super anime confirmed to return in 2023

The legendary shonen classic, Dragon Ball, is again in the headlines with the confirmation of the return of Dragon Ball Super anime next year. Goku and his friends will return to the world of anime for another time, and fans are going insane after receiving the news.

After the massive success of the latest movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the perfect stage has been laid for the anime to return in 2023. Alongside Dragon Ball Super, the confirmation of the new season of Bleach marks the rebirth of the classic era of anime, with both One Piece and Boruto (manga) - the successor to Naruto - ongoing as of now.

If fans are not already overhyped with the news of the return of weekly episodes of their favorite shonen anime, there is also confirmation for new movies in production as well! Let's take a look at all the information released regarding the upcoming episodes of the age-old classic.

Dragon Ball Super to continue airing new episodes in 2023

The resumption of the journey of the Saiyans

The all-new Galactic Prisoner Arc to resume in 2023 (Image via Toei Animation)

After the end of Universal Survival Arc, the anime seemingly went under a long hiatus. Although Toei Animation did offer its loyal fans a spin-off TV series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, it seems like the studio took a perfect strategic break to make its comeback with the upcoming Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc.

Manga readers are already aware of how amazing this arc is going to be, and getting to see these chapters animated will undoubtedly go down among the best moments in anime history.

Toei Animation has also confirmed the release of new Dragon Ball movies once every two to three years following the great success of the latest movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Since the movie is still getting released in theaters across multiple countries, we definitely won't spoil anything for viewers yet to see the film. However, it is definitely a must-watch for all Dragon Ball lovers since the movie essentially marks the comeback of Gohan as a Z-Warrior.

Will Broly and the Super Hero film get revamped in the new episodes of Dragon Ball Super?

While nothing has been revealed so far regarding the plot and chronology of the upcoming episodes of Dragon Ball Super, author Akira Toriyama is well-renowned for including the necessary elements from the movies into the series. So there is a high chance fans might finally get to see Broly and the new transformation of Gohan becoming canon.

Viewers are already familiar with this style since the anime initially started by recapitulating the events from the movies Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'. Both the movies were superb hits and introduced the essential characters for the anime needed for the growth of the Z-Fighters.

Posters of Battle of Gods, Resurrection 'F', and Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball has remained an all-time favorite for shonen lovers, and the news of the series coming back has definitely brought back the feel of the classic era of anime. The upcoming arcs are full of action, and the viewers are in for a treat since the new antagonist the Z-Warriors will face is much more sinister than anyone they have ever faced before!

