Dragon Ball Z (Theory): Why does Broly hate Goku

One of the better-known hate relationships in Dragon Ball is the one between Broly and Goku. The legendary Super Saiyan that appeared in the Dragon Ball Z movies hated Goku so much that his mere presence would make him lose control. But why is that?

The movie's official version implies that Goku, as a baby, scared Broly with his cries. Born on the same day, both Saiyan babies were left to rest beside each other, and Goku’s fighting spirit made him cry with all his strength. Even though he was a baby with a power level of 10,000, Goku terrified him with his wails. But is that all?

Note: This article will contain the author’s opinion and deal with spoilers for the first two Dragon Ball Z Broly movies and minor spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

There is more to Broly's hate than just crying

Many fans have never been able to accept the explanation that Broly hates Goku just because of his memories of crying while they were born newborn babies. There's a legendary warrior with power so massive that it eclipses everyone who appears before him, and his biggest trigger is a baby's wailing.

It does not make sense because no longer after Goku’s crying, King Vegeta tried to kill him and his father, something that the legendary Saiyan is not that concerned about. Still, it also seems strange for him to even remember this happened. So, what else could be the reason for Broly’s massive rage?

Saiyan Pride is a fragile thing

Vegeta was the first to show us that Saiyan pride is not the most secure feeling in the world. Being a battle-driven race, Saiyans used to praise those born with the most significant power levels. Vegeta was confident in his victory during his first visit to Earth, mocking Goku's low-level origins.

But it was later implied that even those born with the highest levels are not always the strongest ones. Vegeta’s elite beginnings cannot prevent Goku from overpowering him every time they fight. And it is not even Vegeta’s fault to feel that way; it is in his nature to think that those with a bigger power level since birth should be the strongest.

Broly is still a Saiyan. During the flashback he has about Goku crying beside him, his focus is not on the baby's wails at his side; he is remembering the words of those unnamed Saiyans talking about him.

Praising him first for being a high-level warrior and mocking Goku for his minimum power level. But when the second Saiyan starts speaking, things change.

The praise Broly was receiving quickly turned against him, asking how it is possible for a baby with a low power level to have a bigger spirit than Paragus's son and how it is possible that a baby with 10,000 can fear the cries of an infant.

Broly’s anger is probably not because of Goku’s cries alone; it is caused by the damage his pride took while still just a baby at being compared to a low-level Saiyan. Those comments shattered his Saiyan pride, and as most Saiyans do, they canalize that anger into their fights.

Self-fulfilling prophecy

Another theory with much less evidence claims that Bardock was not the only one to have a premonition about Goku’s future. During his movie, Bardock obtains the ability to see the future with a secret technique an alien from a planet his squad just conquered gives him. However, he could not control the power and starts seeing Frieza’s attack against planet Vegeta.

During his final stand against Frieza, Bardock had the last premonition before his death. His son Kakarot is facing Frieza as an adult on an unknown planet. Bardock smiles while thinking about his son avenging his race.

This theory suggests that Broly somehow saw something similar, a Saiyan fighting him in the future and about to kill him. That Saiyan is unknown to him, but he can hear himself screaming the name Kakarot multiple times.

To stop the one destined to kill him, the legendary Saiyan tries to get rid of him before the prophecy becomes a reality, sealing his fate in the posterior battle against Goku and his friends, and later again when he confuses Goten’s cries with his father’s, resulting in his death. This theory lacks any satisfactory proof in favor of it, but a view that many fans consider to be true.

In summation

The legendary Super Saiyan’s hatred for Goku will always be a defining trait for him, even though the new and canonical one does not have any hard feelings against our protagonist. We may never understand the reason for such intense emotions, but we will always enjoy the great battles they were the cause of in some of Dragon Ball fans' favorite movies.

These were some theories for why Broly hates Goku during his old iteration in the Dragon Ball movies. Do you think Goku’s cries were the actual reason for the hatred? Or do you have any other theories for the anger he felt? Let us know below in the comments.

