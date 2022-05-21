Dragon Ball Super chapter 84: Can Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku triumph over Gas?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 featured Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta teaming together to fight Gas after a chapter full of flashbacks to Bardock. After reinforcing their Saiyan pride and desire to keep fighting and never give up in battle, the two attacked Gas as he returned to the planet Cereal.

Gas might have been able to shove the two back, but Ultra Ego Vegeta simply grinned and declared that he was only warming up. The struggle has just just begun in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84, and Vegeta appears to be extremely confident. Will the two main characters be able to overcome this current threat? Let's go over what we know and find out.

Note: The following contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 84.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Vegeta and Goku vs. Gas

Ultra Ego

The image of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku was leaked two days prior to Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84's official release. This hyped fans up for the major bout. The manga didn't disappoint, with excellent illustrations and plenty of memorable scenes, such as Gas blocking a combination destruction attack when Goku and Vegeta were on him.

Based on what is currently known about Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct, as well as the two Saiyans' appearances in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84, Gas has been feeling pressured by these two ultimate powers. As Vegeta himself says at the end of the chapter, the Ultra Ego component protects him from damage. Vegeta appears to be channeling his inner Captain America, as he's fired up for round two despite a nasty kick to the gut.

As seen in his fight with Granolah, Vegeta didn't go down until he used up all his energy in a Destruction blast that Granolah deflected. It was still a great spectacle considering Goku was out after that, and against Gas he'd have the time of his life. If the battle continues, Vegeta may have a chance.

Ultra Instinct

To not mince words, Goku is the main character of the Dragon Ball franchise. His flashbacks about his father in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 were well worth the time spent in the flashbacks because he never knew his father and it's a nice moment. As for Ultra Instinct, it's Goku's latest powerup that requires a cooler head than Ultra Ego does.

The two fighting together helped, with Ultra Instinct Goku having to dodge and hit back Gas in certain ways. The fact that the first duel ended in a draw just implies that they were only getting started. Considering Goku has used Ultra Instinct to help triumph before, against Moro and slightly against Jiren and Kefla, it's not a stretch to say it'll probably come down to Goku vs. Gas round 2.

The only issue is that Goku's use of UI is limited in terms of time. As time ran out, he was attacked by Granolah. If they are to triumph, Goku may have to speed the battle up rather quickly to avoid running out. It seems together they can triumph, as long as the teamwork lasts.

Granolah?

However, there is a third possibility present in the room. As of Dragon Ball Super chapter 84, Granolah is still injured and unconcious. If a proposed fusion into Vegito/Gogeta fails on Gas, even with their Ultra Ego and Instinct combos, they may require the assistance of Granolah.

Since Granolah is still recuperating, it's up to Goku and Vegeta to continue their teamwork. If they keep this up, they might be able to defeat Gas. Even if Gas made that request, it's unclear whether he stagnated at that moment. Furthermore, despite having traveled a considerable distance in space, he does not appear exhausted.

Regardless, fans will have to wait until at least June 20th, 2022 (JST) for the continuation of Goku and Vegeta vs. the monster known as Gas.

