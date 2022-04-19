Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 spoiler changes everything we knew about Bardock 

Dragon Ball Super's manga seems to be heating up something fierce, with Chapter 82 showing Goku and Gas teleporting throughout several planets and finally stopping where Whis and the Oracle Fish were. This was a way to buy time in order for Granolah to be healed.

The end of the chapter stunned Goku, since he, Monaito, and Vegeta listened to a recorded audio log of Gas' fight against Bardock. According to Twitter user and Dragon Ball Super leaker @DBSChronicles, Chapter 83 seems to conclude that fight with a few things that seem to change Bardock's character.

Spoilers are hereby included for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 spoilers show the conclusion to Bardock vs. Gas

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83: A stubborn clash of ideals

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 starts out with Gas vs. Bardock in mid battle, with Bardock yelling at Monaito to get Granolah out of the area since he's in the way. The Namekian complies, running home and fetching the Dragon Balls. As Bardock and Gas clash, Bardock gets angry that Gas can change his battle power.

Whilst Gas denies that his powers work that way in particular, the fight gets interrupted by the arrival of the Cerealian Dragon Toronbo. Monaito wishes for Bardock to be sent back to his home planet but Bardock flatly refuses, as there's no point if Gas isn't beaten.

This doesn't mark the first time a wish by a dragon has been flatly refused, and Bardock vs. Gas continues with Gas yelling at Bardock to give up already. Bardock again refuses to do that, saying that fighting a strong opponent is always a thrill and the two keep going at each other. He also says Saiyans don't run even when on the verge of death.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83: Bardock's wish

As their battle continues, Monaito telepathically asks what Bardock would wish for instead. Bardock's words seem to shake fans, as he asks for his sons to live well and the wish seems to be granted as the Dragon Balls disperse (though the audience isn't clued in as to the exact wording of the wish).

Narutally, this led to some mixed reactions, with some finding it rather comical that Raditz got the short end of the deal. Others are weirded out as this means that Dragon Ball as a series wouldn't have happened if that wish hadn't been made. It may have been preordained or just plain luck, but regardless, it was a father's wish.

In any case, that wish disperses the Dragon Balls with Elec sending Oil and Maki away to prepare for Frieza's imminent arrival. Elec then goes down to personally witness the fight end. Meanwhile, Monaito looks at infant Granolah and states that wishes should bring hope to the future, and that he will do what he can to protect that future.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83: The end of Bardock vs. Gas

Gas has Bardock on the ropes and rips his tail off so he can't turn into a Great Ape. Bardock staggers as Gas hurls an energy spear at Bardock, but Monaito jumps in the way of it! The elder Namekian causes Gas to go full 100% and smack the two around.

Before Gas can finish Bardock, however, the latter stops Gas' punches with a hand. Gas furiously demands to know why Bardock continues to fight: Revenge? To repair his sins? Refusing to answer both of those questions and starting to get his second wind, Bardock simply states,

"Of course, that's obvious. When you're in a fight to the death, what kind of idiot thinks about anything other than "winning?" The reason I fight is to beat the other b*stard standing against me, that's all I care about."

Bardock then proceeds to start pushing Gas back with several hard attacks. Gas wonders aloud how Saiyans are able to have this much power without turning into Great Apes. Bardock responds by simply saying that Saiyans evolve when pushed past their limits. Bardock then unleashes his final attack, a large Ki ball that explodes against Gas and the two collapse from exhaustion.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83: The aftermath and a cryptic statement

As Elec witnesses the end of the fight, Bardock struggles to maintain consciousness as Elec gathers up his brother to transport him out to meet Frieza. Elec mocks Bardock's question of whether or not Heeters are Frieza's allies and cryptically says Saiyans are naive and that a meteorite may hit his head.

Elec shoots Bardock and leaves him for dead, going on to meet Frieza. Monaito starts healing Bardock, saying he's won. The ending note reads,

"All you need is 'determination to win'!!!"

This particular revelation has fans floored, but maybe there's more to it than that. Fans will have to wait and see as Chapter 83 doesn't release until April 20 on Viz, MangaFox, and other manga sites.

