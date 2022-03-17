Dragon Ball Super 82: Instant Transmission troubles, Goku remembers his origins, and more

Twitter user and reputable Dragon Ball news leaker @DbsHype1 has recently posted the full chapter summary for Dragon Ball Super 82. The summary shares some much-needed information about the Dragon Ball Super 82 panels leaked earlier in the week.

Dragon Ball Super 82 is an interesting and engaging chapter, with many significant developments and some interesting cameos. The issue also brings forth the opportunity for significant character development for Goku, an aspect of Dragon Ball which is often criticized.

Dragon Ball Super 82 spoilers show Gas’ lack of skill with Instant Transmission

Dragon Ball Super 82: Instant Transmission troubles

Dragon Ball Super 82 begins by seemingly reaffirming why Goku is dragging Gas from planet to planet with Instant Transmission. Apparently, this is to protect Monaito from him, since he can heal people and is incredibly valuable to their fight against the Heeters.

The first planet they arrive at in Dragon Ball Super 82 has Galactic Patrol members nearby, doing maintenance on a satellite network. The two exchange a few blows, then teleport to a planet where the referee and singer from the Tournament of Destroyers are seen. They then teleport to Monaka’s planet, where Gas is trapped in cement and unable to move.

Goku, however, in true form, tells Gas to go wash himself off in the river so they can keep fighting. He does so, resuming their fight as they teleport yet again to another planet. They arrive in the “Galactic King’s” bathroom, where Gas falls into the bathtub and is teased for it.

DeeUA @CongoSwiss @DbsHype1 @DBSChronicles Not gonna lie I’m kind of losing my enthusiasm for this arc now that Granolah is out of commission and it’s back to being the Goku show again. @DbsHype1 @DBSChronicles Not gonna lie I’m kind of losing my enthusiasm for this arc now that Granolah is out of commission and it’s back to being the Goku show again.

Meanwhile, on Planet Cereal, the Heeters question what Goku’s plan is, while Vegeta realizes he’s buying time. Monaito is also seen healing Granolah, who was recently shot and incapacitated by Elec. The lattermost asks fellow Heeter and Oil to locate Gas using communicator data.

Returning to Goku and Gas, they’re now in the Galactic Prison, where Moro’s second-in-command Saganbo and his men are watching the fight. They eventually recognize him as “little Gas,” and offer to help him win if he frees them, which he rejects. They then begin making fun of how he apparently peed his pants during first meeting them, which he denies.

They continue teasing him, saying he called for his “big brother,” prompting Goku to join in and ask if it’s true. Gas snaps back at them, saying he wasn’t scared but simply couldn’t hold it anymore. Oil finally locates his comrade at the Galactic Prison, but the two teleport once more immediately after.

Goku tries to turn Gas against Elec here by pointing out how he’s the strongest, yet always listens to what his older brother has to say. He refuses to budge, which prompts admiration from Goku. However, he also questions if such blind, devoted faith is good for him.

He even likens Gas’ brotherly situation to his own, pointing out how his own brother once tried to kill him, which visibly infuriates him. Meanwhile, on Planet Cereal, the Heeters give up on tracking their brother since they’re confident he can kill Goku anyway. They then begin moving towards Monaito to kill him.

Dragon Ball Super 82: An interesting cameo

Clems @Clementenya @DbsHype1 @DBSChronicles Oh wow the callbacks. Raditz, Universe 6 tournament, Moro, etc. Kinda crazy; I feel like Toyotaro is making more of an effort to tie these arcs together, and I appreciate it @DbsHype1 @DBSChronicles Oh wow the callbacks. Raditz, Universe 6 tournament, Moro, etc. Kinda crazy; I feel like Toyotaro is making more of an effort to tie these arcs together, and I appreciate it

Dragon Ball Super 82 then returns to Gas and Goku, who teleport from planet to planet, eventually arriving at one where Whis and the Oracle Fish are. They’re seen riding a dinosaur as the two combatants arrive. They’re asked to take care of Gas for a little bit, to which Whis agrees.

Goku returns to Planet Cereal, saving Monaito just as Macki and Oil are about to attack him. The Heeters wonder why Gas isn’t with them, who, meanwhile, is trying to teleport back to Planet Cereal but can’t locate it. He then asks Whis for directions.

Back on Planet Cereal, Granolah shows up in a “new robotic body” and flying car before proceeding to rescue Vegeta, Monaito, and Goku. The group escapes, while the Heeters watch them get away. Elec does ask Oil to keep an eye on them, however.

Dragon Ball Super 82: A long-awaited flashback

The group of heroes return to Monaito’s house, where Granolah is put on a bed and Goku receives his father’s old scouter. Vegeta confirms it’s broken, but manages to find audio data in it, which Monaito confirms is from Gas and Bardock’s fight 40 years ago. The group listens, hoping to find a path to victory within.

The audio begins with Bardock asking Monaito to run away as fast as he can, with the latter confirming to the contemporary group that the voice is Bardock’s. Hearing Bardock’s voice stirs something in Goku, with him remembering Bardock and Gine’s last words being “survive, no matter what.”

Finally, Dragon Ball Super 82 begins the long-awaited flashback of Bardock versus Gas. The title of Dragon Ball Super 82 is also finally revealed here, with the chapter entitled “Bardock vs. Gas.”

The latter recognizes the former as a Saiyan thanks to his tail, trying to ascertain the intel of only low-class Saiyans being on the planet with his opponent’s obvious strength.

Ibibo @DatIbby @DbsHype1 @DbsHype @DBSChronicles Idk why but Goku genuinely wondering if Gas peed his pants in fear is sending me. @DbsHype1 @DbsHype @DBSChronicles Idk why but Goku genuinely wondering if Gas peed his pants in fear is sending me.

He launches a Ki ball at Bardock, who deflects it and counters with a punch and kick, sending Gas flying away. After returning to Monaito and Granolah, his Scouter beeps, signaling his opponent’s shocking return.

In Dragon Ball Super 82’s final moments, Gas tells Bardock he can’t risk losing Elec’s trust in him. Realizing how long he’s taking, he beckons his opponent for another round, presumably the final one which will continue in the next issue.

Wrapping up

Dragon Ball Super 82 is an incredibly exciting chapter, which seems to be resonating with fans in an extremely positive manner. Initial speculation from fans showed some apprehension for certain aspects of the chapter, but the full summary seems to have cleared their doubts.

The most exciting development of Dragon Ball Super 82 is Goku remembering his parents. This can provide a great way to give the oft-dubbed “shallow” character a way to truly and significantly develop and grow.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super manga, anime, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul