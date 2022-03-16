Dragon Ball Super 82 initial scans confirm Gas vs. Bardock flashback, Goku remembers his parents

Twitter user and reputable Dragon Ball Super leaker @DBSChronicles (Chronicles) has released initial scanned images of Dragon Ball Super 82. With the release of these initial scans, it seems to be confirmed that Dragon Ball Super 82 will feature a flashback to the Gas versus Bardock fight.

Furthermore, in a curveball, it seems the upcoming issue sees Goku remembering his parents, Bardock and Gine. Gas criticized him in the previous issue for not comprehending who he really was due to his lost memories. It seems that by regaining these memories, the tables may begin to turn in Goku’s favor.

Follow along as this article breaks down the initial Dragon Ball Super 82 scans as well as what they could mean for the future of the fight.

Dragon Ball Super 82 initial scans confirm previous expectations while majorly swerving fans

Dragon Ball Super 82: Bardock vs. Gas

As mentioned, Dragon Ball Super 82 features the return of Gas versus Bardock in a flashback. Based on the scan pages that have been released so far, Dragon Ball Super 82 seems to begin and end with the flashback. This is presumably broken up by Goku versus Gas in the middle of the issue.

The issue seemingly begins with Bardock and Gas duking it out in the skies above Planet Cereal. A still-sleeping Granolah is being watched over by Monaito, whose attention is currently drawn to the thunderous battle taking place above him.

The final page of the issue shows Bardock reuniting with Monaito and Granolah when Gas suddenly pops back up. This shocks the Saiyan, who apparently believed his enemy to be defeated. Gas says he cannot escape from him, ending the chapter by saying that he cannot afford to waste any more of Elec’s time.

It seems, based on the way the upcoming issue ends, that Dragon Ball Super 83 will see the end of the Bardock versus Gas fight. Fans have long awaited detailed information on their fight, thanks in part to the series’s monthly release schedule. However, it seems the time has come, and fans will finally get the answers they want.

Dragon Ball Super 82: Goku’s memories awaken

Based on the initial scanned images, it seems the middle act of the chapter will focus on the present battle of Goku versus Gas. In the process, it seems that the former’s memory of his long-deceased parents return; in particular, the memory of Gine and Bardock (his mother and father) telling their son to survive before sending him off to Earth.

The words survive and ring in Goku’s head as these memories play, with this seemingly being the trigger for some sort of power surge. The evidence for this is based around his Ki aura flaring at this moment.

The result of this trigger is seemingly implied to be newfound strength for Goku. While a completely new transformation would be somewhat excessive considering the circumstances, him being excited by a reason to fight is another thing entirely. Obviously, fans will have to wait for the full scans to come out to get the full picture.

In summation

These initial Dragon Ball Super 82 scans seem to provide interesting and somewhat shocking revelations. The long-anticipated Gas versus Bardock flashback will seemingly be explored in the upcoming issue and the one after.

Goku regaining his lone memory of his parents is also incredibly significant; despite being a full-blooded Saiyan, he has felt no connection to his people or planet outside of his friendship with Vegeta.

