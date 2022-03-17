Dragon Ball Super 82: Twitter reacts as Gas vs. Bardock flashback begins, Goku remembers his parents

Dragon Ball Super 82 initial scans were leaked earlier this morning by Twitter user @DBSChronicles, and with them came some exciting revelations. Primarily, the Bardock versus Gas flashback is set to begin this issue, which fans have been waiting for since long before Dragon Ball Super 82’s release month.

Additional scanned pages show Goku apparently remembering his parents in the issue, a fairly divisive development. Some fans are truly critical of the plot point, while others are mainly apprehensive in the way it will be handled and its consequences regarding Goku.

Follow along as this article briefly summarizes the leaked pages so far, as well as discusses Twitter’s reaction to Dragon Ball Super 82.

Dragon Ball Super 82’s developments create slight controversy amongst fans

Twitter reaction

As mentioned above, Twitter’s reaction to the initial Dragon Ball Super 82 leaks is somewhat mixed. Regarding Bardock versus Gas, some fans are worried that the flashback may somewhat tarnish Bardock’s legacy. These fans seem to feel that his character arc is already complete, and worry that the the flashback may unnecessarily change it.

Saiyan @FinalFlash2301 @DBSChronicles Never really been a fan of Bardock but I hope this doesn’t tarnish his legacy. I feel like his story has been complete so to expand on it.. doesn’t feel right. @DBSChronicles Never really been a fan of Bardock but I hope this doesn’t tarnish his legacy. I feel like his story has been complete so to expand on it.. doesn’t feel right.

However, some fans are excited at the notion of seeing Bardock in action again. Their excitement at the flashback’s beginning is very clear, and some even seem to be taking delight in the rife controversy.

#clone wars💙🔶❤️ @alcyone1313 @DBSChronicles I love it, but can’t wait to hear about how Toyotaro is ruining dragon ball and destroying everything he touches, in like 9 different ways. @DBSChronicles I love it, but can’t wait to hear about how Toyotaro is ruining dragon ball and destroying everything he touches, in like 9 different ways.

Also included in Dragon Ball Super 82 is Goku remembering his parents, Bardock and Gine. This is especially controversial and has caused fans to heavily debate his role in the story and the impact this will have on prior arcs.

shahfiz @shahfiz50868182 @DBSChronicles This looks terrible...ruins the Saiyan arc, Goku destined to be a hero all along, and I fear that they are going to use this to give him a cheap power up @DBSChronicles This looks terrible...ruins the Saiyan arc, Goku destined to be a hero all along, and I fear that they are going to use this to give him a cheap power up

Fans are particularly pointing out how it seems like Goku suddenly cares about who his parents are. To a degree, this is true, as he had previously proclaimed Earth to be his true home, and Grandpa Gohan to be his true father. This was even after learning his origins as a Saiyan over the story.

The Penman @ThePenman6 @DBSChronicles Personally, I don't see what the big deal is. I thought people wanted Goku to be more than just a punch monkey. That's certainly what they were complaining about when DBZA was around. Now suddenly, after the jokes and disses to Goku, exploring his character is the worst thing. @DBSChronicles Personally, I don't see what the big deal is. I thought people wanted Goku to be more than just a punch monkey. That's certainly what they were complaining about when DBZA was around. Now suddenly, after the jokes and disses to Goku, exploring his character is the worst thing.

However, defenders of the plot point argue that Goku has long been criticized for being nothing more than a fighter. His character development has been somewhat one-dimensional in that regard, especially since the start of Dragon Ball Z.

Even more fans admit they’re waiting to see how it plays out, citing that it could go either way. The overall reception seems to skew more towards positive than negative, but opinions from both sides of the aisle are prevalent.

In summation

DieGo @CerealeanSniper @DBSChronicles To me it is on a tightrope, it could be a great thing or it could fall to the cliche of the memory giving Goku a power up amd defeating Gas like that which would be tier dropping on this arc for me :) but let’s wait @DBSChronicles To me it is on a tightrope, it could be a great thing or it could fall to the cliche of the memory giving Goku a power up amd defeating Gas like that which would be tier dropping on this arc for me :) but let’s wait

Despite being somewhat divisive, Dragon Ball Super 82’s developments are definitely exciting and engaging. Goku remembering his parents opens up a lot of possibilities for the future of the series, especially in relation to his character development.

Furthermore, Bardock versus Gas may also prove to be a momentous occasion for the former's arc and development as well. While some fans view this as a negative, others seem excited about the positive opportunities it may present.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

