10 races in Dragon Ball, ranked from weakest to strongest

From The Yardrat, a monk-like race who taught Goku instant transmission to the now near-extinct Saiyan race, the idea of the 'strongest in the universe' has been hotly debated amongst fans and critics alike. This list will attempt to settle that debate, though it'll probably still rage on for so long as Dragon Ball airs and produces manga.

Saiyans, Angels, and 8 other races in Dragon Ball, ranked

10) The Tuffles

Tuffles were the Saiyans' predecessor/welcoming hosts before the events of Dragon Ball Z. Accounts and sources differ on what happened before the Saiyans massacred them, and what the true story of their relationship was, but the Tuffle genocide is still important.

The Tuffles were an advanced race that relied mainly on technology rather than brute strength, and as a result, they were able to go toe-to-toe with the Saiyans once King Vegeta rose up and started the killings. The only thing the Tuffles weren't prepared for was the Saiyans going Great Ape on them.

Despite this, Tuffles would continue to return, most notably in the form of the vengeful Dr. Lychee and his experimental machine Hachiyak from the Dragon Ball Z film Plan to Eliminate the Saiyans and the rather strong parasitic experiment Baby from Dragon Ball GT.

9) The Yardrat

Whilst not physically strong, the Yardrat possess immense spiritual energy and have devoted their time and lives to the healing and concentration of that energy. It means they're fully capable of Instant Transmission and other techniques that grant energy to others called Spirit Fission. They're relatively low due to not being much of a threat upon first glance.

8) Humans

Humans in Dragon Ball are not to be underestimated, especially after they've gone through their own intense physical training. In the original Dragon Ball, several humans went above and beyond the idea of power and strength into other levels of fighting, Mercenary Tao and his lethal strikes with his tongue, Master Roshi with his buffed up form and more.

In Z, the Z fighters who take a back seat but aren't slouches. In the Sayain Saga, everyone barring Yamcha took out the Saibamen, Krillin sliced off Frieza's tail with the Destructo Disk, Tien stalled Cell in the Cell Saga with repeated Tri-Beams, and everyone got a moment to shine in the Tournament of Power.

The reason why humans are this low is only because everyone else above has shown the ability to destroy planets, even then humans have given them a good fight.

7) Namekians

Piccolo and King Piccolo's race have their own unique abilities and transformations. They can regenerate and grow to a massive size, are incredibly durable and are arguably the best healers.

Piccolo himself has demonstrated at least half of this. Furthermore, the Super Namek fusion allowed him to go one-on-one with Frieza without too much hassle until the latter revealed his third and then final form.

6) Demon Realm Race

An unusual addition to both this list and Dragon Ball, this is a Demon race that dwells in the Demon Realm. The realm is separate from the mortal plane, and contains many powerful people. From the former Demon King Dabura to the maniacal omnicidal Fu, to Xenoverse's own Towa and Mira, these demons are all forces to be reckoned with.

They have their own transformation state as Dark Kings and an ultimate state akin to an Angel or a Supreme Kai. It certainly took a lot from Goku to finally defeat Fu in Dragon Ball Heroes.

Likewise, they have the ability to infect other beings with negative energy that boosts their power, akin to what happens with Majin Buu's possessions.

5) Frieza Race

Frieza's race is on this list due to the countless amounts of pain and suffering Frieza and Cooler caused in Dragon Ball Z and Super. The former himself has blown up constant planets including Vegeta, Earth, and Namek. Frieza's race also possesses the unique ability to transform into at least four different forms to unlock true power.

Frieza surpassed these limitations with his Golden form, though he still has a way to go before he's ever at his own "ultimate" status. He is still able to tango with the Saiyans even in Super Saiyan form.

4) Androids

Stronger than Frieza's race?! It's more likely than one would think. Androids 17 and 18 both humiliated the Z fighters, killing them all except Gohan in the dystopic Future Trunks timeline.

Cell would beat Super Saiyan Vegeta and Trunks and generally wreak havoc on the rest of the Z fighters and blow up King Kai's planet. Then there was Super Android 17 in Dragon Ball GT, the movie Androids, and Android 21 in the FighterZ video game. All of them have taken combined attacks and super forms to defeat.

3) Core Person (Kais)

The Kais may have been rendered irrelevant thanks to Dragon Ball Super, but that doesn't mean they aren't powerful. Universe 7s Supreme Kais (including Shin) still stood up to Majin Buu and sealed him away, had enough power to pressure Goku and Vegeta at that point to their knees, and can still make a dent in terms of godly power.

If Zamasu's appearance, possession of Goku, and the entirety of the Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks arc is any indication, a Supreme Kai with aspirations of vegeance and domination is a very scary being to behold.

2) Saiyan race

The Saiyans are breakers of limits, destroyers and conquerors of worlds, and are generally unpleasant judging by their pasts as a race. They are also, however, near extinction thanks to Frieza's efforts to wipe them out following the discovery of the Super Saiyan legend and later the Super Saiyan God legend.

Throughout Z, Super, and the films, Saiyans break power ceilings, shatter expectations and generally have enough power to wipe planets and galaxies out. The most notable examples as of now are Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Ego, and Ultra Instinct, which are techniques only Gods of Destruction and Angels know.

The Saiyans would be number one were it not for the Angels being leagues above them.

1) Angels

Angels are the most powerful of the main races throughout the entirety of Dragon Ball. They've rewound time, shattered planets, stopped Saiyans and others in their tracks, and have the durability to tank blows and dodge from even Broly and Jiren. They can also make any of the strongest warriors in the universe grovel before them.

They even have their own tiers within their organization, so it's tough to say who may be the strongest. But they can still demolish people when needed.

