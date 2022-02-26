10 most powerful attacks in Dragon Ball, ranked

There have been many impressive moves in the Dragon Ball franchise's various iterations over the years. Both canonical and non-canonical sources feature remarkable moves, though they sometimes occur in near irreplicable circumstances.

Being a series primarily about fighting, it's only natural for Dragon Ball to have some of the most memorable and powerful moves in all of anime. The nature of the series naturally lends itself to spectacular fights and moments, so this is no surprise.

Here are the ten most powerful attacks in Dragon Ball, ranked.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Final Flash, 9 other moves comprise Dragon Ball’s strongest

10) Kamehameha

The standard Kamehameha is essentially Dragon Ball’s reliable old move. Several protagonists rely on it in various fights throughout the franchise.

While there are variations of the move that are much more powerful, the standard form still manages to make the top ten.

9) Destructo Disk

Despite never being used to its full potential in Dragon Ball, the Destructo Disk has the potential to be one of the most powerful moves in the series.

When the user forms their energy into a serrated, spinning blade, they can essentially bisect whatever enemies they overpower. From crowd control to finishing a fight, this move is easily one of the strongest in the series.

8) Omega Blaster

Broly’s signature move in Dragon Ball Z, the Omega Blaster, is an energy sphere attack. Although spherical in form, the attack can be manipulated like an energy beam. It can be launched towards opponents constantly or used in an area of effect.

The attack is so powerful that only moves such as the Family Kamehameha can overpower it, especially when Broly is Legendary Super Saiyan.

7) Death Beam

Used primarily by Frieza, the Death Beam’s power lies in how quickly and unexpectedly it can eliminate opponents. Vegeta, Piccolo, and Trunks have all fallen to the Death Beam at one point or another, each in a sudden and fatal manner.

While not the best in direct combat, Death Beam is easily one of Dragon Ball’s most powerful moves when utilized properly.

6) Tri-Beam

The Tri-Beam isn’t an inherently overpowering move. However, when utilized properly, it can be incredibly effective even against stronger opponents.

Tien Shinhan proves this when he uses it to immobilize Semi-Perfect Cell in Z. Despite not being a flashy attack, its accomplishments in the franchise prove that it is one of the best moves.

5) Final Flash

Serving as Vegeta’s ultimate full-power attack, the Final Flash has incredible destructive power.

In Dragon Ball Z, the move is capable of destroying the Earth. The parts of the Earth that the move comes in contact with are left utterly obliterated.

4) Big Bang Kamehameha

Unfortunately only seen in the non-canon Dragon Ball GT, the Big Bang Kamehameha is one of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta’s most powerful moves.

Like the Kamehameha, it has various forms that can scale up in power. Despite not being incredibly flashy, the move is extremely swift and ferocious in its offensive. It nearly killed Omega Shenron when first used.

3) Human Extinction Attack

Used by Super Buu to eliminate Earth’s population, the Human Extinction Attack is a large-scale, heavy-hitting, fast-acting attack.

Unlike other villains in the series, Super Buu acts on threats to kill every human instead of talking about it, and he does so in a swift and cruel manner.

The Human Extinction Attack is all the more impressive, considering Super Buu launched it from one spot and was able to hone in on every Ki signature.

Despite only being used in Dragon Ball Z once, the attack is certainly one of the franchise’s strongest moves.

2) Stardust Breaker

Officially canonized in the Super: Broly film but first seen in Fusion Reborn, the Stardust Breaker is Gogeta’s ultimate attack.

Although the Stardust Breaker works differently in the two installments, both its appearances indicate that it is an incredibly powerful finishing move.

In one instance, it completely annihilates an evil entity. In the other, it finishes off one of the strongest characters seen in the series thus far.

Regardless of the source considered, the Stardust Breaker is one of the strongest moves seen in the entire franchise.

1) Spirit Bomb

The Spirit Bomb and its multiple variations reign supreme in the hierarchy of Dragon Ball’s attacks. The power of the attack is essentially unlimited, increasing as the user collects more energy from their environment.

Variations such as GT’s Universal Spirit Bomb draw on literally all the energy Universe 7 has to offer. Without a doubt, Goku’s signature Spirit Bomb is the most powerful attack in the franchise.

