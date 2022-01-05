5 Iconic anime signature moves

A key feature of popular anime series are their recognizable and awe-inspiring signature moves. Many anime fans were exposed to their friends imitating their favorite character's signature move before even watching the show for themselves.

This article will cover five of the most iconic signature moves of anime characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. This list is in no particular order.

Five iconic anime signature moves that we love as fans

1) Kamehameha - Dragon Ball

This is quite possibly the most well-known and fan-copied anime move of all time. This move was originally used by Master Roshi in Dragon Ball. Young and eager to get stronger, Goku watched his mentor use this legendary ki blast.

After much practice and effort, the young anime protagonist was finally able to replicate a kamehameha. Since then, the Kamehameha has been used many times by Dragon Ball heroes in decisive situations.

Goku used this signature move against enemies such as the Saiyans, Frieza, Cell, and Buu.

2) Rei Gun (Spirit Gun) - Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho's anime protagonist Yusuke Urameshi wields a wonderful signature move. His Spirit Gun is a concentrated attack manifested from Reiki, or spirit energy, similar to Goku's Kamehameha.

This powerful move scores major style points and has been referenced in other anime. Originally, the Spirit Gun is twice as powerful as Yusuke's strongest physical punch.

However, as he learns how to properly channel and control his spirit energy throughout the anime, Yusuke's signature move becomes immeasurably more powerful.

3) Shadow Clone Jutsu - Naruto

Naruto's signature technique boasts extreme versatility and he has displayed many uses for this overwhelming jutsu. Although many of the characters in Naruto can use this jutsu, nobody can compete with the protagonist's execution of the technique.

Due to his immense reserve of chakra, Naruto can create over 1,000 shadow clones.

Typically Naruto uses his shadow clones to overwhelm his enemies with attacks from every angle. As he matures as a ninja, the technique becomes more strategic. In Naruto: Shippuden, the protagonist often uses his clones as a diversion to help him execute other jutsu.

4) First Comes Rock - Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter protagonist Gon Freccs developed this signature move upon learning how to use nen. His childish nature is reflected in the name of this technique Rock, Paper, Scissors.

However, there is nothing childish about the devastating power Gon concentrates in his fist.The young hunter is accustomed to shocking strangers with his strength and tenacity. This technique took that element of surprise to another level as Gon grew into his power.

Beyond the awesome power that this move beholds, it just looks so cool. Regardless of how tough you are, nobody wants to see an enraged Gon charging toward them with this!

5) Gum-Gum Pistol - One Piece

One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy figured out how to make the most of his strange devil fruit ability. To many, the Gum-Gum fruit is an odd paramecia type that just would likely make life more confusing.

Luffy has a flexible personality, which might be the reason he was able to figure out this devil fruit. His signature Gum-Gum Pistol is really just the result of him throwing his fist back as hard as he can and leaving the rest up to physics.

Once his arm stretches back as far as possible, Luffy's fist shoots forward with enormous force. Throughout his adventures, he evolved this attack by creating multiple iterations.

Some of the variations include Luffy twisting his arm as he winds up to create a corkscrew effect upon impact, or pulling the punch before it reaches the target in order to fire off a powerful jet of air pressure.

In the anime, Luffy has also infused his fist with haki in order to imbue the attack with increased power.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul