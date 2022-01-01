Dragon Ball: Ranking Goku's 10 most powerful attacks

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular shonen series of all time. This series has a huge fan following, and ever since its release, fans have always wondered what Goku’s strongest moves are.

This article has compiled some of Goku’s strongest moves in Dragon Ball, and the order was based on power and versatility.

Note: The order of this list was left to the choice of the writer.

Some of the strongest attacks by Goku in Dragon Ball

10) Solar Flare

Solar Flare is a technique used by Goku and Tien in Dragon Ball. This is a defensive technique that allows the user to create a light that is extremely bright, blinding the enemy in front. Goku used this technique against Great Ape Vegeta. Goku learned this technique after watching Tien use it.

9) Destructo Disc

Destructo Disc was Krillin’s strongest move in Dragon Ball. This move was quite powerful, and Goku learned how to use this technique. When Ki takes the form of a sharp disc-like shape, it becomes a Destructo Disc. Goku used this attack against Buu.

8) Instant Kamehameha

This move used by Goku in Dragon Ball is a combination of Instant Transmission and a Super Kamehameha. Goku first charges the Kamehameha, and just before uttering the last syllable and launching the attack, he uses Instant Transmission to teleport close to his enemy and then fire the Super Kamehameha. He uses this technique against Moro.

7) Times 10 Kamehameha

This technique in Dragon Ball is used by Goku in his Super Saiyan 4 transformation. Initially, he would charge two separate Kamehamehas and merge them into a singular stream. Goku later went on to charge it in a manner similar to Super Kamehameha. It had a crimson aura as opposed to the blue and white aura that other Kamehamehas had. He used this technique against the Great Ape Baby.

6) God Kamehameha

God Kamehameha is a technique used by Goku in his Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken transformations. This technique is a stronger form of the Kamehame used in the aforementioned transformed states. Goku used this against Hit during the Tournament of Power arc, and Hit developed severe burns on his shoulder when it barely grazed him.

5) Mafuba

Mafuba or Evil Containment Seal is a technique that Master Mutaito developed. This was developed to seal the demons away but can be used against other living beings as well. This allows the user to seal the enemy into any container. The smaller the container, the harder it is to aim, and the user can use any container as long as it can be closed shut. Goku used this against Future Zamasu.

4) Spirit Bomb

King Kai invented this attack in Dragon Ball, and the technique is such that it depends on the number of beings supporting it. The user will gather all the energy lent by the organisms surrounding the user. This attack is incredibly powerful and was used by Goku against Friexa.

3) Dragon Fist

The Dragon Fist is a move used by Goku in Dragon Ball. Goku punches the enemy and releases an explosion of Ki. This explosion of Ki takes the shape of a golden dragon that somewhat resembles Shenron. This attack is far more versatile than the Spirit Bomb as it is quite powerful, and it doesn’t take much time to charge.

2) Hakai

Hakai is the destructive ability possessed by the Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball. Anyone who gets destroyed by Hakai simply ceases to exist, and no trace of them is left. Goku almost perfected this technique when he used it against Fused Zamasu by focusing all of the energy on his single hand.

1) Supreme Kamehameha

This is probably one of Goku’s strongest moves in Dragon Ball. The move is a far more powerful version of Divine Kamehameha. But the Saiyan does not manipulate the energy of Supreme Kamehameha, but it is possible that he could do so if he wanted to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar