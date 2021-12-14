A Fortnite glitch is giving players 'Super Saiyan' aura but it's draining their FPS in return

Even though the Goku skin hasn't arrived in Fortnite yet, players can still experience Super Saiyan mode due to an unusual glitch.

Bugs and glitches are more than common in multiplayer and online games, and Fortnite is no exception. Every day, the community discovers new glitches that help in getting XP.

However, the latest glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 lets players enter Super Saiyan mode.

How to activate the Super Saiyan mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Apparently, certain Fortnite skins from Chapter 2 Season 2 are broken due to a glitch. Players can unlock golden styles for the following skins through the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass:

Midas - 100 levels

- 100 levels Brutus - 140 levels

- 140 levels Meowscles - 180 levels

- 180 levels TNTina - 220 Levels

- 220 Levels Skye - 260 Levels

- 260 Levels Agent Peely- 300 Levels

To unlock Super Saiyan mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers must have one of the skins mentioned above.

After wearing one of these skins, players need to find the newly introduced Spider-Man's mythic Web Shooters. Thereafter, they simply need to switch between an item and the Web Shooters.

Doing so will activate the unexpected, yet amazing, Super Saiyan mode. The character gets surrounded by a shining golden aura that largely resembles the advanced transformation in Dragon Ball.

Fortnite Super Saiyan glitch surprisingly drains the FPS of players

The Super Saiyan glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 undoubtedly looks stunning, but it comes at a hefty price.

🐲SonTj⚡️ @xXSonTjXx Fortnite has all these characters dancing, gilding, building and shooting bullets in same universe but Goku LMFAO Fortnite has all these characters dancing, gilding, building and shooting bullets in same universe but Goku LMFAO https://t.co/L1643vBbIF

When prominent creator GKI attempted the Super Saiyan glitch, it was discovered that the bug heavily reduced his game's frame rate. The FPS drop is so significant that even the players near the glitched character experienced an FPS drop.

The game can also crash if loopers with low-end devices attempt the Super Saiyan mode in Fortnite.

The Naruto crossover in Fortnite was one of the most popular collaborations in the game's history. Anime fans around the world went berserk over the skins of Team 7 including Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, and Saukra.

Ever since, players have been requesting Epic Games to bring in more anime characters to Fortnite such as Goku and Saitama.

Ardhamon @Ardhamon92 Since Naruto characters are in Fortnite we need Dragon Ball Z and One Piece characters in there too so we can officially call Fortnite the spiritual successor to Battle Stadium DON. Hell give us Shrek and Spongebob because alongside Goku they’d all make Smash Bros memers happy. Since Naruto characters are in Fortnite we need Dragon Ball Z and One Piece characters in there too so we can officially call Fortnite the spiritual successor to Battle Stadium DON. Hell give us Shrek and Spongebob because alongside Goku they’d all make Smash Bros memers happy.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, the 19.01 update for Fortnite is live and a ton of new content and leaks have surfaced. Loopers will be delighted to know that WinterFest is returning in 2021 with brand new skins and rewards.

Edited by Saman