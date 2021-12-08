Dragon Ball: 7 moves that Goku learned from other characters

The Dragon Ball series has seen a great deal of success and popularity among anime and manga aficionados. Akira Toriyama’s brainchild, the first chapter, made its debut way back in 1983, and the series is still continuing.

The main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, Goku, has a wide array of techniques and skills that aid him in combat. While some are his own, some moves were learned from people he met.

Here are some of the moves Goku learned from other characters in Dragon Ball.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Moves Goku learned from other characters in Dragon Ball

1) Jan Ken

This move was developed by Son Gohan in the Dragonball series. While Goku trained and acquired the knowledge to use this technique, Kamehameha was quick to replace it. Jan Ken's technique mimicked the game of rock, paper, scissors, in which the user punches, gouges the eye, and lands a blow with their palm.

2) Kamehameha

iElectrono @iElectrono the best kamehameha ever : ultra instinct goku vs kefla

Fan Art of yura kim ❤️ the best kamehameha ever : ultra instinct goku vs keflaFan Art of yura kim ❤️ https://t.co/KrBDes09uj

This is one of the most popular and well-known techniques in Dragon Ball. Goku attempted to imitate this move after watching Master Roshi cast an epic Kamehameha to blow Gyumao’s castle away. Goku channeled his remaining Ki in an attempt to recreate this technique and proved to be a martial arts prodigy.

3) Taiyoken

Goku performing Taiyoken (Image via Toei Animation)

Taiyoken is a technique that was used by Tenshinhan in Dragon Ball. Goku has a habit of using the same techniques displayed by other martial artists. While he usually adds his own touch to those techniques, Taiyoken isn’t one of those.

4) Kaiyoken

One might argue that this could be Goku’s technique because Kaioken, the one who was training Goku, could not execute this technique perfectly. However, this technique had a drawback. It completely drained Goku’s stamina and strength after using it. The drawback was implemented so that fights would be written in a slightly more dynamic way.

5) Genki Dama

Dragon Ball fans who have watched some of the movies will know the importance given to this move by Toei Animation. Initially, this move was not introduced to the viewers as a giant light sphere but resembled a small ball of energy that could be controlled easily. While fans expected Goku to use this move quite often, it was used only when he was in a pinch.

6) Instant transmission

This popular technique was taught by the Yardrats when Goku landed on their planet following the explosion of planet Namek. Goku manages to master Instant Transmission, which allows him to channel his Ki and warp to a new location almost instantly. This seemed like an enhanced version of Zanzoken, which was present during the earlier days in Dragon Ball.

7) Hakai

In Dragon Ball Super, we see Goku use Hakai while fighting against merged Zamasu. Throughout the show, he is not seen practicing this technique. But when he executes it, viewers witness Goku reference Beerus. This showcases Goku’s talent as he is able to learn a technique designed for Gods simply by observing them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu