Dragon Ball Super: What if Jiren and Goku fused? 10 Dragon Ball characters who don't stand a chance in front of Goren

The final Dragon Ball Super anime arc saw one of the best matchups in franchise history in the form of Goku vs. Jiren. These two powerhouses put on an absolute show to close out Dragon Ball Super, leaving fans more than pleased with the show's finale.

Yet in typical Dragon Ball fan form, fans began asking how strong a fusion of Jiren and Goku would be. It’s an understandable curiosity, as Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku still technically wasn’t enough to keep Jiren down for good.

Surely this would be one of the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Super and in the general franchise. Yet who exactly could they beat, and what is Goren’s ceiling in terms of beatable opponents? Here are 10 Dragon Ball characters who wouldn’t stand a chance of beating Goren.

1) Toppo

Toppo in his Destroyer form as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A respectable but certainly easy victory, Goren could undoubtedly defeat Toppo as seen in Dragon Ball Super. While Toppo is trained as a God of Destruction and therefore has access to Hakai powers, the assumption should be made that the Hakai won’t be used. Obviously, if Toppo was able to use the Hakai and had a good opening, there’s nothing Goren could do about it.

In a fight with tournament-style rules (as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime and other franchise entries), Goren would easily defeat Toppo. Vegeta was able to beat Toppo in his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved state, yet wasn’t even able to touch Jiren. There’s no question Goren is winning this fight.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form, as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Speaking of Vegeta, Goren would also make quick work of the current Vegeta, even as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga. Vegeta in the manga now has access to the Ultra Ego form, essentially the inverse and God of Destruction equivalent to Ultra Instinct. Yet even with this form, it’s safe to assume Goren would easily beat Vegeta.

This isn’t confirmed, but Ultra Ego is presumably the same form Toppo uses to access his God of Destruction powers and abilities. As previously stated, SSBE Vegeta easily beat Toppo and was then easily defeated by Jiren himself. Therefore, it’s very safe to assume even the current Dragon Ball Super manga Vegeta wouldn’t have a chance at defeating Goren.

3) Kefla

Super Saiyan Kefla as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fusion of Kale and Caulifla, Kefla is an incredibly powerful Super Saiyan with the power of a Legendary Super Saiyan inside. Debuting in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power arc, Kefla and Goku had a great fight scene in which Goku did one of his best Kamehameha ever.

With this same Kamehameha, an Imperfect Ultra Instinct Goku, was able to one-shot Kefla. Jiren was able to stand up to MUI Goku until the transformation ended, so there’s no question Goren would easily dispose of Kefla. Even with her Legendary Super Saiyan powers, Kefla would surely be no match for Goren.

4) Broly

Broly as seen in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Broly would also stand no chance against Goren. The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie saw the classic character reimagined and recanonized within the Dragon Ball Super context. The movie’s climactic scene saw Goku and Vegeta fuse into Gogeta, who then defeated Broly with no problems.

Being unable to even put Gogeta on the defensive is a bad look for Broly when it comes to fairing vs. Goren. Gogeta is unable to even access MUI, which Jiren was able to withstand in Dragon Ball Super, as already mentioned. As a result, there’s no doubt the fusion of Goku and Jiren (who beat Vegeta by himself) would easily defeat Broly.

5) Gogeta

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, as seen in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Continuing off the previous point, it’s also a safe assumption that Goren would defeat even Dragon Ball Super’s reality-bending version of Gogeta. The now canon fan-favorite was able to easily beat Broly, but would have almost no chance against Goren.

Considering Gogeta is the fusion of Goku and Vegeta’s peak forms, there’s no way Gogeta would be able to beat Goren. The two’s peak forms would be MUI and SSBE, respectively, both of which Jiren has been shown to withstand. Combining with Goku to form Goren, Gogeta would easily fall before Goku and Jiren’s fused form.

6) Kid Buu

Kid Buu as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Seemingly a given, the Buus have been shown to defy logic and expectations before in Dragon Ball Super and other franchise entries. As a result, it’s worth highlighting exactly why Kid Buu wouldn’t stand a chance against Goren. Kid Buu was defeated by a massive Spirit Bomb from Goku, whereas a similar sized Spirit Bomb awoke Ultra Instinct in Goku.

Vegeta was also constantly attacking Kid Buu in his base form during this time. If base form Vegeta combined with a base Super Saiyan Goku pushing a Spirit Bomb ended Kid Buu, he’d surely have no chance against Goren. Jiren deflected the similar size Spirit Bomb back at Goku, and Goku used the energy of the said Spirit Bomb to awaken Ultra Instinct. As a result, Kid Buu has almost no chance of beating Goren.

7) Teen Gohan

Teen Gohan in his Super Saiyan 2 form, as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Teen Gohan is often hailed as one of the most powerful Dragon Ball characters of all time, even through Dragon Ball Super. This is said by both fans and characters, with Future Trunks even remarking in Dragon Ball Super how Gohan was the strongest in the world. Yet even with the immense power he boasted, teen Super Saiyan 2 Gohan would stand almost no chance against Goren.

Teen Gohan in Super Saiyan 2 form likely stands as good a chance as anyone else on this list but would still fall short. Defeating Cell is quite an achievement indeed, but unfortunately, Cell’s and SSJ2’s power declines in significance during Dragon Ball Super and beyond. As a result, Goren’s more relevant accessible forms and general power level would surely squash Gohan.

8) Cell

The various forms of Cell as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Continuing off the previous point, Cell’s power is just too irrelevant as the franchise progresses into Dragon Ball Super and beyond. Being defeated by Teen Gohan (who unquestionably falls before Goren) further mounts evidence against Cell standing a chance against Goren.

9) Android 17

Android 17 as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This may seem like a given to most Dragon Ball Super and franchise fans, but it’s definitely worth addressing. Android 17 is technically the one who won the Tournament of Power; that is to say, he outlasted both Jiren and Goku in the tournament. While Android 17 does put up a good fight against Jiren, this achievement is somewhat misleading.

The final showdown of the Tournament of Power was Jiren vs. Goku, Frieza, and Android 17. The three combined their strengths to take Jiren down, and while 17 helped both defensively and offensively, he didn’t deal the final blow. Considering 17 only won the Tournament of Power from the 3v1 situation, there’s no doubt Goren would easily defeat 17.

10) Whis

Whis as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This may be surprising to some fans, but even Whis would likely stand no chance against Goren. If Goren is able to achieve Mastered Ultra Instinct, the power would surely be too overwhelming for Whis to handle. Jiren already had the respect of the Gods for his strength, and Goku achieved this respect by attaining Mastered Ultra Instinct.

There’s no doubt the combined power of two who have the respect of the Gods could overpower Whis. The Angels are some of the strongest beings in Dragon Ball, yet we’ve already established Goren could beat a God of Destruction, which is on a similar level. There’s nearly no doubt that Goren could easily defeat Whis.

