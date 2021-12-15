Who is the strongest Buu in Dragon Ball Z? Ranked from strongest to weakest

Dragon Ball Z is a highly-successful and widely-recognized manga and anime series, drawn and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. This series is known for some of the best fight scenes showcased in the entire Dragon Ball series.

Buu is arguably one of the best villains in Dragon Ball Z, and this article has ranked all his forms to appear in the series.

Note: The order was left to the opinions of the writer.

Some of the most potent forms of Buu in Dragon Ball Z

1) Buuhan

This form is the result of Super Buu absorbing Gohan in Dragon Ball Z. Buuhan is one of the strongest forms of Buu since Gohan is far more powerful than SSJ3 Gotenks.

This form is so powerful that he could easily overpower Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z.

2) Buutenks

In this case, Gotenks was active inside him, and Majin Buu used the power of fusion to defeat Ultimate Gohan. His power levels went through the roof and flipped the tables when Gohan seemed to be in control of the fight.

Buutenks was able to overwhelm Ultimate Gohan with ease in Dragon Ball Z.

3) Kid Buu

Kid Buu is considered one of the most dangerous forms of Buu in Dragon Ball Z, as he is the definition of evil. He was highly unpredictable and showed no sense of mercy to anyone in the series.

He would laugh at the destruction of worlds and go on a rampage whenever he felt like it.

4) Super Buu

Super Buu came into being when Evil Buu absorbed Good Buu in the chocolate form. The resultant form has enhanced physical and mental capabilities.

However, Super Buu retained Evil Buu’s impulsive tendencies and rage, making him a dangerous villain in Dragon Ball Z.

5) Evil Buu

Evil Buu got his form when Majin Buu banished evil from his body. This Buu was tall and skinny and was the living embodiment of Buu’s rage.

He had an intense killer instinct, and his powers were similar to that of Kid Buu, making him a formidable opponent to deal with.

6) Fat Buu

Majin Buu was the result of Kid Buu absorbing the South Supreme Kai. He developed a childish mind, making it easy for others to manipulate him.

This also led to his powers being restrained, making him one of the weaker forms of Buu in Dragon Ball Z.

