Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: A return to the present, Saiyan pride rediscovered, and more

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 officially released earlier today via Viz Media’s MangaPlus service, as well as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. With Dragon Ball Super chapter 84 came several significant developments, including a return to the present and the continuation of the current story arc’s main fight.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 also showed both Goku and Vegeta rediscovering their Saiyan pride, with the former arguably finding it for the first time. Nevertheless, the two both acknowledge that what was once lost has now been regained as of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 shows significant character and story arc development

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Returning to the present

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 begins with a return to the present, where Goku, Vegeta, Granolah, and Monaito are still in Monaito’s house. The scouter audio has ended, and everyone who was listening seems shocked at what they’ve just heard.

Monaito says that Bardock left as soon as he was well again, leaving only his scouter behind. This triggers a flashback for Goku, who seems to remember Bardock coming home from his fight with Gas. The flashback also shows Bardock leaving on another mission before he comes back home and begins putting Goku in a flight pod to leave Planet Vegeta.

As the flashback ends, Goku tells Vegeta that he has finally remembered what Saiyan pride is about, admitting that he hasn’t had total faith in his power. The latter admits that he has lost sight of it as well, saying his burden isn’t due to the sins of all Saiyans, but their pride.

He laments that Bardock is the one who reminded him of this, before commenting on how Bardock’s wish guaranteed Goku and Raditz’s survival.

He continues ridiculing them for being pampered, prompting Goku to point out how Vegeta spoils his youngest child, Bra. However, the latter claims that the two are completely different concepts.

Looking at the scouter, Monaito comments on how this is a funny way for Bardock’s will to be passed down. He says that a people’s pride is about accepting one’s nature and sticking to convictions, rather than taking revenge or atoning for sins.

Monaito then heals Goku and Vegeta, while also clothing them in traditional Saiyan armor. However, the two reject the outfits, wishing for their previous clothes back. The juxtaposition here is interesting, as it shows that while the two have rediscovered their pride and role as Saiyans, they’ve still evolved as people beyond being just Saiyan warriors.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Gas returns and a rematch begins

Meanwhile, an angry Gas is still flying through space, trying to return to planet Cereal. He suddenly seems to have found their energy signatures, before increasing his speed to begin his rematch with Goku and Vegeta. He lands near Monaito’s hut, demanding that the two come outside, when Oil is seen in the nearby woods.

He reports back to Macki and Elec that Gas has returned, and Elec says they should move the ship close enough to the hut to see the battle, but no closer. Oil comes out and asks Gas how he’s feeling, who replies that he feels as if he’s wasted too much time. He then says to tell Elec that the battle will be over shortly, causing Oil to fly off to report this assessment.

Goku and Vegeta appear before Gas in their traditional training outfits with Whis and Beerus. Gas jokes about guessing they’d have run off by now, causing the formermost to reply saying it’s him and his gang who needs to leave. He responds by saying they will, once they’ve slaughtered the two Saiyans.

Vegeta says he wants to defeat their opponent even if it kills him, causing Goku to say he’s not going to let his friend have all the fun. The two then power up into Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, resolving to defeat Gas together as Saiyans. Even Gas seems shocked at the power of these forms, as are Oil and Macki back on the Heeters’ ship.

Gas says their facing him together is useless given the power divide between them. Goku says that he doesn’t get it, with Vegeta elaborating that a power gap doesn’t matter, as what’s driving them is their sheer will to win. The two then rush Gas, each attempting to land simultaneous strikes, but he blocks both attempts, while saying their power is about what he expected.

The two then retreat quickly before rushing their opponent once more. Gas continues dodging the two’s blows, however, whether on the ground or in the air. Interestingly, he does seem to be getting overwhelmed here, as one panel shows him with an annoyed expression on his face. Goku and Vegeta finally land their first kicks shortly after, but Gas blocks both of them with his forearms.

As he flies backwards and away from the two Saiyans, they continue to rush him, giving him no room to breathe. After creating some distance, Gas launches a massive Ki blast at his two opponents, but they effortlessly dodge it by jumping into the air. The two then launch a Kamehameha and Galick Gun at their opponent, but he dodges those attacks as well.

Suddenly, Gas appears behind Goku and Vegeta wielding a mace made from his energy weapon projection skills. It’s unclear if Goku dodges it or if the attack was meant for Vegeta, but whatever the case, the latter is sent flying to the ground from the impact.

The former continues dodging the subsequent attacks with the mace, causing Gas to throw it away and slam him down to the ground with a kick.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Vegeta’s desperate offensive

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 then shows Gas pressing down on Goku’s chest, causing the Saiyan to scream out in pain. He tells the “pathetic monkeys” not to get cocky, when Vegeta suddenly tells Goku to move out of the way.

He reveals that he’s created a Hakai sphere which is capable of erasing mortals, before launching it at Gas with the challenge of standing up to it.

He accepts, creating a shield and telling Vegeta to watch as he deflects the attack, while Goku uses Instant Transmission to get out of the way. Thus, the struggle begins with Goku and Vegeta pushing the attack while Gas tries to deflect it. The latter’s shield begins to disintegrate, seeming to imply that Goku and Vegeta will win the struggle.

The Heeters, meanwhile, seem to be worried at Gas apparently losing ground to his opponents. Elec asks Oil if these forms were used when the two fought Granolah, which he confirms, seemingly easing Elec’s worries.

He elaborates that the wish to make Gas the strongest in the universe came after their fight with Granolah, meaning he should be able to beat them.

Elec confidently says that Gas definitely out-classes Granolah, before telling the other Heeters to just watch and watch. Meanwhile, the Heeter currently in combat seems to be pushing back Vegeta’s technique towards him and Goku.

The lattermost acknowledges this, saying it’s no use, before Vegeta suddenly leaves without an explanation.

Goku seems ready to lose the beam struggle at any moment without Vegeta’s assistance, when the latter suddenly appears before Gas. He attempts to attack their opponent head-on, but is cleanly and squarely kicked in the stomach as a deterrent.

Vegeta’s subsequent expression makes it clear that this impact hurt, before Gas kicks him one more time and then sends him off flying with a punch.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 then sees Vegeta trapped underneath some rubble, as Gas approaches, teasing him about losing too much blood. He asks if his opponent still thinks he can win, to which the Prince of All Saiyans asks why he wouldn’t think that.

Gas says Vegeta can save the big talk for the afterlife, while Goku, meanwhile, deflects the Hakai sphere into the sky to save a nearby city.

He then remembers Vegeta is facing Gas alone and uses Instant Transmission to appear at the battlefield. Vegeta is then seen landing a clean blow on their opponent for the first time in this rematch, upsetting Gas who asks what trick he used. He questions how his body can still be moving after all the punishment it’d taken thus far.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84’s final panels, Vegeta explains that damage is nothing but fuel for him in Ultra Ego. Sarcastically asking Gas if he knows what that means, he reveals that he’s only getting stronger, as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 ends on a clearly unhappy Gas with an extremely sour expression.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: In summation

Bearing in mind that the series was set to start a new story arc sometime this year, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 seems to be the beginning of the final stages of the current arc. The Gas rematch that started the chapter off, as well as Vegeta gaining the upper hand in the end, certainly indicates that if the arc isn’t going to end soon, it’s at least taking the first steps to do so.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is an exciting chapter, with the three-way fight between Goku, Gas, and Vegeta being incredibly engaging. The pacing of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is well-done as well, with author Akira Toriyama striking a good balance between dialog and action for the issue.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, film, and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

