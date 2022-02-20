5 Dragon Ball characters who Vegeta will soon surpass (& 5 he never will)

Now with a God-like power up of his own, Dragon Ball's Vegeta will likely soon surpass many characters he was previously below. Despite Ultra Ego only being recently introduced in Dragon Ball Super, the potential of the form seems exceptionally high.

While there are some that Ultra Ego will allow him to surpass, other Dragon Ball characters are just too far above his pay grade. Short of becoming a God of Destruction himself, there still exist characters Vegeta won’t even come close to.

This article dives into five Dragon Ball characters Vegeta will soon surpass and five more he never will.

Jiren and 4 other Dragon Ball characters are soon overtaken by Vegeta

1) Granolah

Granolah (front, center) as seen in the Super manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

In the two’s fight during Dragon Ball Super’s current arc, Ultra Ego Vegeta was roughly on par with Granolah. While the Saiyan Prince did end up losing, he was on par with his opponent for most of the fight. With further training and growth with the form, there’s little doubt Vegeta will soon surpass Granolah in strength.

2) Gas

Fanart of Gas' adult form (Image via DevianArt user GARSL)

Likewise, Gas will also be passed shortly, on roughly the same power level as Granolah. This is because the two made the same wish to the Dragon Balls for their strength. As a result, Vegeta surpassing one essentially guarantees to surpass the other. With further growth and practice with Ultra Ego, nothing Gas can do to win.

3) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

If Vegeta hasn’t already passed Jiren yet, he certainly will shortly. Goku’s first experience with Mastered Ultra Instinct (MUI) pushed Jiren to his limits. With practicing Ultra Ego and eventually reaching the equivocal level, Vegeta will likely defeat Jiren single-handedly.

4) Moro

Fanart of one of Moro's forms (Image via DeviantArt user razanrey)

While Moro has certain tricks up his sleeve to keep the fight interesting, Vegeta will soon be well above Moro’s strength, if not already so. As a fighter, Moro was inferior to Goku in many ways and likely would be inferior to Vegeta. While his gimmicks keep him in the game, he likely won’t end up winning against Vegeta should the two fight.

5) Broly

Broly, as seen in the Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite having the power of the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly will likely soon be surpassed by Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form. Especially without learning to control his power, he can’t match up to Ultra Ego’s incredible offensive potential and endurance. Until that happens, Vegeta will likely soon surpass and stay ahead of Dragon Ball Super’s Broly.

Zeno and 4 other Dragon Ball characters Vegeta will never surpass

1) Zalama

Super Shenron, the spirit of Zalama's Super Dragon Balls (Image via Toei Animation)

The creator of the Super Dragon Balls, the yet-seen Zalama, clearly wielded nearly limitless power. With the Super Dragon Balls able to grant any wish (essentially, omnipotent), their creator must’ve had the same level of power. Therefore, it's unlikely Vegeta will ever approach the level of power Zalama held.

2) Grand Priest

The Grand Priest as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likely the second most robust character in the series, Grand Priest will almost assuredly never be surpassed by Vegeta. His talents, power, and skills as an Angel already make this incredibly daunting. Combine this with the fact that he's the caretaker of the series’ most powerful character, and Vegeta will never surpass him.

3) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the most powerful character currently seen in the series, Zeno will likely never be surpassed by Vegeta. Thanks to his role as Omni-King and the Universe-erasing powers it grants, the difference in power and ability is too massive. As a result, Zeno likely will never be considered weaker than Vegeta, barring an unexpected change.

4) Goku

Goku as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Toppo’s second fiddle comment during the Tournament of Power may have upset Vegeta, it wasn’t far from the truth. Goku’s growth has always been faster and more potent, along with his title as protagonist necessitating his superiority. Considering all the variables present, Vegeta likely never takes the strongest Saiyan from Goku.

5) Whis

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionWhis as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a user of Autonomous Ultra Instinct (AUI), it's yet unknown if Vegeta can even hit Whis with Ultra Ego. His Angelic heritage allows perfect use of AUI, and while Ultra Ego is the God of Destruction’s equivalent, the exact relation between the two is unknown. Until further light is shed on the subject, it's a fair assumption Vegeta never surpasses Whis.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

