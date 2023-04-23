Dragon Ball mangaka under fire after he ruins Broly in Chapter 92

With the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 92, the manga reiterated the scenes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie as Broly could be seen training on Beerus's planet alongside Goku. However, fans weren't pleased to see how the mangaka had changed Broly's appearance in the manga as compared to the anime.

The previous chapter saw Piccolo spending more time with Pan as he would pick her up from school and train her, given how busy her parents were. Elsewhere, Krillin and the police force went after Dr. Hedo, who they suspected was mingling with the Red Ribbon Army. At the end of the chapter, Gamma 2 attacked Piccolo, which is similar to the events depicted in the movies.

Fans furious after Dragon Ball Super chapter 92 ruined Broly

Hype @DbsHype What are your thoughts on the latest Super Chapter? What are your thoughts on the latest Super Chapter? https://t.co/7trqqQT0vx

While fans knew that Dragon Ball Super chapter 92 was set to feature events from the movie, they were regardless excited to witness the same events take form in the manga. However, the change in Broly's look was shocking to fans as they were vital to his raw and beast-like look.

Broly was shown to have several scars in the movie, with the one on his left cheek very evident. However, the mangaka seems to have either changed the character design or mistakenly missed the scar in the manga, making fans angry over the new look.

Many fans even claimed how without the scar, Broly looked like another version of Goten. Thus, fans concluded that the chapter was an utter failure by the mangaka Toyotarou, with some even choosing to draw the scar themselves and comparing how great the original design was.

Xeno @Xenoshiftgaming @DbsHype My only gripe with this panel is how Broly is referring to Goku as. I feel like since he’s of Saiyan heritage and because of the DBS: Broly movie, Broly should refer to Goku as Kakarot. Not Goku @DbsHype My only gripe with this panel is how Broly is referring to Goku as. I feel like since he’s of Saiyan heritage and because of the DBS: Broly movie, Broly should refer to Goku as Kakarot. Not Goku

Many fans were also worried about how the manga changed the way Broly used to address Goku in the anime. In the anime, Broly has time and again referred to Goku by his Saiyan name Kakarot, in the canon as well as non-canon movies.

However, in the manga, Broly is seen referring to Goku by his Earth name Goku, regardless of the fact that at the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, Goku had asked Broly to call him by his Saiyan name Kakarot. Moreover, after decades of hearing Broly call Goku "Kakarot," fans found it weird to hear the legendary Super Saiyan call the protagonist by his Earth name.

💀始祖ユミル💀 @ShisoYumiru



Thats why he doens't call him Kakarot @DbsHype For the dub fans, Goku never said "Call me Kakarot" he literally said "Son Goku and Kakarot"Thats why he doens't call him Kakarot @DbsHype For the dub fans, Goku never said "Call me Kakarot" he literally said "Son Goku and Kakarot" Thats why he doens't call him Kakarot

However, it was later pointed out by fans how it was only in the English Dub version that Goku asked Broly to call him by his Saiyan name Kakarot. This made fans nostalgic, given that everyone remembers how Broly used to scream "Kakarot" in the previous movies.

Nevertheless, in reality, the dialogue was only available in English, as the original subbed version saw Goku giving Broly the choice to address him by either of his two names--Son Goku or Kakarot.

Overall, fans believed that Dragon Ball Super chapter 92 was a failed chapter that brought no excitement to the reader. Firstly, because it had the same events as the movies, and secondly, because it ruined Broly, who was easily one of the most beloved non-canon characters in the series, who managed to become part of the canon storyline after Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

