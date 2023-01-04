Boruto vs Goku: Who would win in a 1v1?

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations coming out, Boruto has taken the mantle of Naruto to become the main protagonist of the franchise. This is a huge deal given that Naruto was part of the Big Three anime. However, it is clear that Boruto has not been able to keep the franchise's momentum going, as the manga was recently moved to Shueisha's V Jump.

Dragon Ball Super is another ongoing manga serialized in the magazine. Like Boruto, Dragon Ball Super is a continuation of the original Dragon Ball Z series and features an internal time jump.

Given that fans used to compare the protagonists of the two series Naruto and Dragon Ball Z in strength, it seems like it is time for its sequel series as well. That being said, Goku is still the protagonist of the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto and Dragon Ball Super manga, and also reflects the author's opinion.

Boruto vs Goku: Who is stronger?

Boruto and Goku (Image via Studio Pierrot, Toei Animation)

As both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super have different power systems, it is quite difficult to compare the strengths of characters from the two series.

While netizens previously reported that Naruto's mangaka Masashi Kishimoto had compared Madara to Nappa from Dragon Ball Z, this appears to be a rumor. While fans have been actively sharing that the mangaka revealed in 2013 that base Madara Uchiha was roughly as strong as base Nappa, no one has been able to locate a clip or source stating the same. As a result, until proven otherwise, it can only be considered a rumor.

Madara Uchiha and Nappa (Image via Studio Pierrot, Toei Animation)

In this case, the only way to compare Boruto and Goku would be to compare their strongest feats or abilities from their respective series.

At one time, the idea that Goku was better than Naruto because a single Kamehameha wave could destroy an entire planet was widely held, but this may have changed.

With Boruto completely becoming an Otsutsuki, he is as close to being termed as a God as anyone could ever be when he is in his Borushiki form. With that form, he also gained his new Godly abilities, which were originally possessed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Naruto in his Baryon Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, that strength may not be sufficient to defeat Goku, given that there is already someone who can rival the strength of the Otsutsukis, and that person is none other than the protagonist of the original series Naruto Uzumaki.

During the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, Kurama revealed to Naruto about a form that would allow him to expend his life force in exchange for strength. The Baryon Mode increased Naruto's reflexes, speed, and power to the point where they surpassed Ishhiki's strength. With this new strength, Naruto was evidently able to overpower Isshiki.

Goku in his Mastered Ultra Instinct form (Image via Toei Animation)

Given that both Naruto's Baryon Mode and Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct worked on the principle of minimal and effective body movements, it could be said that both their abilities are similar to each other.

Thus, unless a new ability is introduced, Goku in his Mastered Ultra Instinct state can defeat an Otsutsuki, which effectively means he could defeat Boruto if the two protagonists were to fight.

