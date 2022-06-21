Boruto: Why Daemon has likely already surpassed Baryon mode Naruto

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations packed many action involving characters like Amado, Code, Eida, Daemon and a few more. The monthly chapter has left the fanbase wanting for more since one of the major antagonists of the series received a major power up.

Some of the characters in the series were introduced and never really explored. Now that is certainly changing since the recent chapter focused a lot more on Daemon and his powers since he had a bit of a squabble with Code. With all that said, it is common knowledge among fans that Naruto’s Baryon Mode was considered to be one of the strongest transformations/techniques in the series that allowed him to beat Isshiki. However, things seem a little different after the release of chapter 71 with Daemon's powers on display. Putting the latter at the center, let's analyze his abilities and compare it to the Baryon Mode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series.

Taking a look at Daemon from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Daemon is one of the members of Kara and the recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave us a glimpse of just how strong he is. The previous chapter of the series revealed that Amado was forced to remove the limiters that were restricting Code from accessing his full potential. Code was said to be stronger than Jigen if his limiters were removed, which is quite impressive.

This was mentioned by Amado that if Code’s limiters are now removed, his strength would be comparable to that of Isshiki Otsutsuki. Code without his limiters might not be stronger than Isshiki, but his new power up should allow him to at least keep up with Isshiki. Naruto’s Baryon Mode was so strong that it allowed him to beat Isshiki, and thoroughly overwhelm him. However, the tradeoff was the loss of Kurama. This transformation is such that one must be quite efficient with their attacks as well.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 #boruto Daemon said this with chest, knowing that Naruto, Sasuke, kawaki and Boruto exist. He’s truly a demon child Daemon said this with chest, knowing that Naruto, Sasuke, kawaki and Boruto exist. He’s truly a demon child🔥 #boruto https://t.co/zIjZkz8slj

Daemon in the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was thoroughly overpowering Code without even breaking a sweat. That’s how strong Daemon is. He was able to dodge all of Code’s attacks and in order to reflect the killing intent, he just needed to place his palm on the target. Anyone with a killing intent will instantly die if they go up against Daemon. The opponent’s killing intent and its intensity determines the intensity of the attack that is reflected on the target. When Eida first introduced this character, Code seemed to be quite unsettled by this kid’s presence and his abilities.

This ability is quite broken and given Daemon’s impressive speed, strength and reflexes, one can make a fair argument that Daemon could possibly have surpassed Naruto’s Baryon Mode. That being said, we don’t know the full extent of Daemon’s abilities and just how far he can take this incredibly overpowered ability. He certainly has a lot of potential. This series follows a pattern of introducing incredibly overpowered characters, and currently all signs point to Daemon eventually surpassing Naruto's Baryon Mode.

