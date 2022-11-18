Boruto chapter 75: Boruto may have seen another glimpse of the future

With the release of Boruto chapter 75 spoilers, several questions regarding Eida have finally been answered. While the entire chapter is majorly focused on Amado's reasons for teaming up with Jigen and the backstory surrounding the Otsutsuki God, Boruto's vision at the end of the chapter has left many fans questioning the manga's future.

The previous chapter stressed on Eida and Daemon's arrival in Konoha village, as they both headed to their new home. Before they went in, Sarada, Shikadai, and others got a glimpse of Eida. While Shikadai couldn't see her properly, Sarada wasn't affected by her abilities. As they entered, Eida and Daemon quickly made their presence known using their own unique ways.

Momoshiki's powers may have shown the blond protagonist a glimpse of the future in Boruto chapter 75

As seen in the chapter 75 spoilers of the series, Boruto sees glimpses of a future in which the Hidden Leaf Village is in utter chaos. The titular protagonist looks worried as he is seen trying not to let anyone outside the village.

A manga panel shows Shikadai using the Nara clan's Shadow-Possession Jutsu while Cho-Cho and Inojin are behind him preparing to fight. They are probably going to use the iteration of an Ino-Shika-Cho formation against an enemy.

The vision also reveals the Team 7 members except for Boruto. Sarada is seen running in the middle of a battle while Mitsuki is in his Sage Mode. This is huge, as the latter is yet to use his Sage Mode in the presence of his friends. Lastly, Kawaki is seen in his Karma mode, but something to note is how he has blood smeared on his face. This could mean that he has been in a tough fight with an enemy.

While the enemy in Boruto's vision hasn't been revealed in his vision, given how all the other characters seem to be looking at him, it is possible that the protagonist's friends might fight against him in the future. The reason behind it could be Boruto's Otsutsufication, which may restart again in the future.

Another interesting fact is the depiction of Boruto's eyes in the manga panels. While the hero looks like he has Byakugan, considering that Boruto does not have any veins around his eyes, it could hint that he has unknowingly unlocked his Jougan.

The same is yet to be confirmed since Boruto has no veins around his eyes whenever he transforms into Borushiki. Thus, the eyes could be a way to depict that Momoshiki has taken over the Uzumaki for a moment.

Fortunately for fans, Eida seems to have noticed Boruto's shocked look upon seeing the visions. It is possible that she might try to check up on her new housemate as he looks unwell. However, the possibility that the manga might answer the doubts regarding Boruto's vision still exists.

In the past, Momoshiki revealed that he has the ability to see other people's fates. As Boruto has now become an Otsutsuki, he might have started inheriting Momoshiki's powers, one of which is the ability to see someone's fate. The little episode the Uzumaki has in Boruto chapter 75 might be a hint at him starting to acquire that power.

