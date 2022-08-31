Boruto's blindness after the timeskip, explained

One of the biggest questions that still has Boruto fans scratching their heads is - How is Boruto blind in the timeskip?

In the very first scene of Boruto, we see him fighting Kawaki. While Boruto has a scar on his right eye in this scene, he could still activate his Jougan. However, if we slow down him activating his Jougan, it becomes pretty evident that he has lost vision in his right eye, which appears grey in colour.

So, does his right eye only serve its purpose when Jougan is activated? What caused this vision loss?

Here, we take a look at some of the plausible reasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga.

Boruto's blindness may have to do with his Otsutsufication

After the fight with Isshiki, Boruto had been 82% Otsutified, which meant that it would not be long before he would completely lose himself to Momoshiki. Fearing that his son was about to be embodied by an alien life force, Naruto then began weighing options to kill him.

However, Amado came to his rescue with a drug that was tailored to reduce the spread of Otsutsufication throughout Boruto's body. While this was just a temporary measure, it was also the only way to stop the infection. When Amado gave the cure to Naruto, he warned him that it may have some side effects.

Since the Byakugan is passed down the Hyuga line by the Otsutsuki clan, trying to eliminate their genes could lead to Boruto losing his vision.

Borushiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Borushiki appears, we can see that Boruto's right eye activates Byakugan, which is why it could be assumed that the drug that Amado gave to Boruto could have targeted Momoshiki's Byakugan, causing him to lose his vision.

However, Jougan is different from Byakugan, and translates to Pure Eye. It could be that the Pure Eye could never truly be destroyed, and would manifest itself regardless of whether Boruto has vision or not, which is why Boruto is able to activate his Jougan in the timeskip regardless of his lost vision.

What does Boruto's scar have to do with his vision?

Boruto in the flashforward (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another theory that answers Boruto's blindness has to do with his scar, which closely resembles a scar of Kakashi Hatake.

It seems pretty clear that someone must have attacked Boruto with a kunai knife. Given that the same mark also follows on to his headband, it could also mean that he was probably in battle when he got the scar.

In the Boruto manga, Kawaki had to kill Boruto, which caused Momoshiki's plan to fail. Boruto was Momoshiki's only vessel, through which his soul could exist in the mortal realm. Due to this, Momoshiki had to speed up the process, combining Momoshiki's 82% data with Boruto's 18%. This meant that Momoshiki could no longer completely take over Boruto.

But chances are that Momoshiki could still forcibly cause Boruto to become Borushiki and consequently control him for a while. Considering that Momoshiki uses his Byakugan to see through Boruto's perspective, Boruto or someone else may have tried to cut it, leading to his scar.

Garaga, another character from the Boruto anime, also had a scar on his right eye. Considering that Garaga served as a personal summons to Boruto, the anime creators might have tried to provide us with some foreshadowing.

In the manga, Garaga can be seen narrating how he lost his eye.

When he was young, he had entered a contract with a young shinobi. Once, when they were in battle against a foe, the shinobi wanted to run away while Garaga wanted to keep fighting. So the summoner betrayed him and attacked his eye.

Sasuke nearly hits Boruuto's right eye (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If we look at the relationship Garaga had with his summoner, we can assume that it was a foreshadowing hinting towards how Sasuke, Boruto's mentor, might be the one who attacks Boruto's right eye. Perhaps Sasuke will have to deal with a situation in the future where he is left with no choice but to destroy Momoshiki's vision through the Byakugan that appears on Boruto's right eye.

A similar foreshadowing is seen in Boruto Opening 5, where both of them seem to be training when Sasuke comes close to hitting Boruto's right eye just as he closes it.

While these are all theories based on events shown in manga and anime, we will have to wait for the manga to reach the inevitable timeskip to learn more.

