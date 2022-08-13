Does Naruto die in Boruto? Explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been progressing steadily and the manga is heading in an exciting direction. With the current arc focusing a lot more on Code and Eida, the series is inching closer towards the Timeskip arc.

Everyone remembers the first episode that showed Boruto and Kawaki fighting against each other in the future. In that scene, it looked like the entire village was destroyed, and the fight seemed to have caused a lot of collateral damage. The scene looked like it was from a post-apocalyptic setting, which had the entire fanbase thinking about Naruto’s future in the series.

One question that everyone asks is whether or not the Seventh Hokage will die in the series. Let’s take a look at the events that have transpired so far and understand if there are any clues that point towards the death of the Seventh Hokage.

Boruto: Will Naruto be killed in the series in order to progress the plot?

Before we get into whether or not Naruto will die in the series, it is important to understand how fans arrived at this question in the first place. There must have been some indication or a trend for the fans to pose this question to the community. Identifying them will give us a clear picture of whether or not he will die. If fans can recollect the episode in which Kawaki and Boruto were fighting against each other in the future, one of the dialogues had the entire fanbase talking about it.

Kawaki said “I’ll send you where I sent the Seventh Hokage” and this led to the fanbase thinking that Naruto is dead. Another trend that we have noticed is that Naruto has been constantly getting nerfed, especially when the series resorted to killing Kurama. That being said, it’s doubtful that the Seventh Hokage will die in this series. The dialogue was written in such a manner that it implied vagueness and would trigger conversations and formulation of theories by fans.

By looking into that dialogue, it isn’t impossible to think that Kawaki was probably referring to sending Boruto to another dimension or having him sealed away. Additionally, we need to account for Kawaki's feelings towards Naruto, which we already know that he resents him too much to kill him or cause him harm.

It is true that the series is focusing on the current generation and there will come a point when Naruto and Sasuke will be irrelevant to the story. However, the story certainly relies on the Hokage and Shadow Hokage at the moment. Not only that, the series is probably aware that killing the Seventh Hokage would cause a huge uproar among the community and affect the viewership of the anime.

The manga has done a great job in building momentum because there seems to be a sense of anticipation for the upcoming set of chapters. The interaction between Amado, Eida, and shinobis of Konohagakure would be crucial in terms of how the plot progresses. Killing the Seventh Hokage will negatively impact the momentum, which could completely shift how the fanbase perceives this series.

